Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Consilio : to Lead Contract Remediation Panel at Legalweek(year) 2021 on “New Law” Solutions for Changing Industry Regulation

01/27/2021 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consilio, a global leader in eDiscovery, document review, risk management, and legal consulting services, today announced two senior executives will lead a CLE panel discussion on contract remediation amid changing industry regulation for the Alternative Legal Services Educational Track at the Legalweek(year) 2021 virtual conference.

Session: Using New Law for Old Contracts: How to Efficiently and Cost-Effectively Analyze and Remediate Outdated Agreements
Wednesday, February 3, 2021, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET
Speakers: Robin Snasdell, Managing Director; William Bremner, Senior Director

“New law” refers to the delivery of legal services in non-traditional ways that offer greater value to the buyer. Organizations are increasingly turning to New Law solutions to help them tackle a significant problem—the identification of contracts containing outdated language that must be revised to comply with current laws and regulations. Whether it’s new data privacy regulations such as the GDPR or CCPA, changes in the financial markets such as the elimination of LIBOR, or revisions to data transfer mechanisms such as the EU’s Standard Contractual Clauses, companies must develop efficient processes for identifying impacted contracts and re-papering those agreements.

This session will discuss innovative ways to solve this problem. The speakers will explore how to deploy New Law solutions that rely less on traditional, tedious human review and more on measurable, technology-driven processes; efficient and transparent workflows; and artificial intelligence and other advanced analytics. And they will offer practical advice for organizations looking to find more cost-effective ways to procure these legal services.

eDiscovery and Data Science Solutions Showcase: Sightline
Tuesday, February 2, 2021, 12:50 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. ET
Speaker: Pete Feinberg, Senior Vice President

In addition to the educational session, Consilio will serve as one of the presenters in Legalweek(year)’s eDiscovery and Data Science Solutions Showcase, and will conduct a six-minute, pre-recorded virtual demo of Sightline, its end-to-end eDiscovery software ideally suited for self-service work. The demo will explore product features and best practices for use cases across early case exploration, driven-data investigations, and end-to-end review.

Branded Channel & Virtual Exhibitor Booth

As part of this year’s digital event format, Consilio will host facilitated discussions on the company’s branded channel, for those interested in taking a deeper dive into Sightline, Riskcovery, and/or Data Forensic Investigations. If you are interested in speaking with William Bremner, Pete Feinberg, Warren Kruse, Collin Miller, Robin Snasdell or any other of Consilio’s experts, please contact:

Consilio Media Contact
Gabrielle Simon
gsimon@prosek.com

About Consilio

Consilio is a global leader in eDiscovery, document review, risk management, and legal consulting services. Through its Consilio Complete suite of capabilities, the company supports multinational law firms and corporations using innovative software, cost-effective managed services, and deep legal and regulatory industry expertise. Consilio has extensive experience in litigation, HSR second requests, internal and regulatory investigations, eDiscovery, document review, information governance, compliance risk assessments, cybersecurity, law department management, contracts management, legal analytics, paper discovery and digital printing, as well as legal recruiting and placement. Consilio employs leading professionals in the industry, applying defensible workflows with patented and industry-proven technology across all phases of the eDiscovery and risk management lifecycle. ISO 27001:2013 certified, the company operates offices, document review and data centers across Europe, Asia, and North America. For more information, please visit us at www.consilio.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:07aBLACKBERRY : IIROC Trading Halt - BB
AQ
10:06aSAP : A Robust Platform for RISE with SAP
PU
10:06aNORDEA BANK : We have updated our privacy policy
PU
10:06aORIGIN BANCORP : Bank Announces Expansion in Dallas-Fort Worth Market With New Location At Medical City Dallas
PU
10:06aADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : Niger Delta Communities Want NDDC Scrapped
AQ
10:06aACCENTURE : and SAP® to Help Organizations Transform Their Business Through RISE with SAP
BU
10:06aHollywood Elite, Food Royalty & Venture Capital All Rush to Back ‘Better Brand' — ‘The Beyond Meat of Carbs'
BU
10:06aZadara Appoints Shirley Braun Chief People Officer and Shiri Kerman VP of Engineering Amidst Accelerated Growth and Adoption of Cloud Services
BU
10:05aOil slips as COVID-19 and demand concerns weigh ahead of supply report
RE
10:05aNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA : Selected for the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for a Third Consecutive Year
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
2DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar retreats as riskier currencies recover
3CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : THE BIG SHORT: GameStop effect puts global bets worth billions at risk
4PLUG POWER INC. : Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
5STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. : STMICRO : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ