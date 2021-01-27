Consilio : to Lead Contract Remediation Panel at Legalweek(year) 2021 on “New Law” Solutions for Changing Industry Regulation

Consilio, a global leader in eDiscovery, document review, risk management, and legal consulting services, today announced two senior executives will lead a CLE panel discussion on contract remediation amid changing industry regulation for the Alternative Legal Services Educational Track at the Legalweek(year) 2021 virtual conference.

Session: Using New Law for Old Contracts: How to Efficiently and Cost-Effectively Analyze and Remediate Outdated Agreements

Wednesday, February 3, 2021, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET

Speakers: Robin Snasdell, Managing Director; William Bremner, Senior Director

“New law” refers to the delivery of legal services in non-traditional ways that offer greater value to the buyer. Organizations are increasingly turning to New Law solutions to help them tackle a significant problem—the identification of contracts containing outdated language that must be revised to comply with current laws and regulations. Whether it’s new data privacy regulations such as the GDPR or CCPA, changes in the financial markets such as the elimination of LIBOR, or revisions to data transfer mechanisms such as the EU’s Standard Contractual Clauses, companies must develop efficient processes for identifying impacted contracts and re-papering those agreements.

This session will discuss innovative ways to solve this problem. The speakers will explore how to deploy New Law solutions that rely less on traditional, tedious human review and more on measurable, technology-driven processes; efficient and transparent workflows; and artificial intelligence and other advanced analytics. And they will offer practical advice for organizations looking to find more cost-effective ways to procure these legal services.

eDiscovery and Data Science Solutions Showcase: Sightline

Tuesday, February 2, 2021, 12:50 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. ET

Speaker: Pete Feinberg, Senior Vice President

In addition to the educational session, Consilio will serve as one of the presenters in Legalweek(year)’s eDiscovery and Data Science Solutions Showcase, and will conduct a six-minute, pre-recorded virtual demo of Sightline, its end-to-end eDiscovery software ideally suited for self-service work. The demo will explore product features and best practices for use cases across early case exploration, driven-data investigations, and end-to-end review.

Branded Channel & Virtual Exhibitor Booth

As part of this year’s digital event format, Consilio will host facilitated discussions on the company’s branded channel, for those interested in taking a deeper dive into Sightline, Riskcovery, and/or Data Forensic Investigations. If you are interested in speaking with William Bremner, Pete Feinberg, Warren Kruse, Collin Miller, Robin Snasdell or any other of Consilio’s experts, please contact:

