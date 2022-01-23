Consolidated Africa : Market Update

NSX Announcement
21 January 2022
Market Update
Further to the announcement on the 18 January 2022, Consolidated Africa Limited ('the Company') the company would like to add specific details concerning the sale of the stock held by CRA in Blencowe PLC. The sale price for the remaining 17,725,000 was £0.035. The average price for all stock sold was £0.04.
The board is also working on acquiring further mineral exploration leases for the company. More will be announced once the company assesses the potential of the projects.
Released for and on behalf of the Board:
Kevin Nichol
Company Secretary, B.Comm (Hons) CFA
Consolidated Africa Limited
CONSOLIDATED AFRICA LIMITED (NSX code CRA)
ACN 605 659 970
Level 28, 1 Market St
Sydney, NSW 2000
Disclaimer
Consolidated Africa Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 21:53:00 UTC.