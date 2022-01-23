Log in
Consolidated Africa : Market Update

01/23/2022 | 09:54pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NSX Announcement

21 January 2022

Market Update

Further to the announcement on the 18 January 2022, Consolidated Africa Limited ('the Company') the company would like to add specific details concerning the sale of the stock held by CRA in Blencowe PLC. The sale price for the remaining 17,725,000 was £0.035. The average price for all stock sold was £0.04.

The board is also working on acquiring further mineral exploration leases for the company. More will be announced once the company assesses the potential of the projects.

Released for and on behalf of the Board:

Kevin Nichol

Company Secretary, B.Comm (Hons) CFA

Consolidated Africa Limited

CONSOLIDATED AFRICA LIMITED (NSX code CRA)

ACN 605 659 970

Level 28, 1 Market St

Sydney, NSW 2000

Disclaimer

Consolidated Africa Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 21:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS