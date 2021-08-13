Log in
Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 6M 2021 against the same period the year before

08/13/2021 | 09:31am EDT
PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) 
Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 6M 2021 against the same period the year before 
13-Aug-2021 / 16:30 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 6M 2021 against the same period the year before 
 
NCSP Group's (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) cargo turnover totals 58.4 million tons (-6.9%). 
 
Liquid cargo 
Liquid cargo transshipment decreased by 4.7 million tons (-9.2%) to 46.2 million tons. Crude oil showed the largest 
decline in the liquid cargo segment by -4.4 million tons (-13.9%) to 27.2 million tons. In June 2021, the volume of oil 
transshipments through NCSP ports increased to 2.5 million tons compared with 1.8 million tons in May 2021. 
 
Dry cargo 
Dry cargo transshipment increased by 3.4% to 12.2 million tons. The main growth drivers were raw sugar, chemical cargo, 
ferrous metals and cast iron, as well as containers: 
  ? Raw sugar cargo turnover increased 87 times compared to last year and amounted to 0.4 million tons due to higher 
    demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing. 
  ? The volume of chemical cargo transshipment raised by 47.1% to 0.6 million tons due to increased export of 
    non-hazardous fertilizers. 
  ? Growth in the ferrous metals and cast iron transshipment volume by 2.9% to 5.3 million tons amid record prices on 
    world markets. 
  ? Container turnover increased by 10.7% to 2.5 million tons, mainly due to an increase in transshipment through the 
    terminal of BSC LLC. 
 
NCSP Group cargo turnover for 6M 2021/2020 (thsd t) 
                              January-June          Change 
 
                              2021       2020       thsd t     % 
Cargo turnover, total         58,430.085 62,729.297 -4,299.211 -6.85% 
Liquid cargo, total           46,186.272 50,890.008 -4,703.736 -9.24% 
Crude oil                     27,246.772 31,628.433 -4,381.661 -13.85% 
Oil products                  18,402.378 18,643.196 -240.817   -1.29% 
UAN                           322.225    345.814    -23.588    -6.82% 
Oils                          214.897    272.565    -57.669    -21.16% 
Bulk cargo, total             3,624.242  3,582.333  41.909     1.17% 
Iron ore raw materials        1,910.899  2,506.397  -595.498   -23.76% 
Other ore cargo               21.048     38.898     -17.850    -45.89% 
Chemical cargo                625.557    425.220    200.337    47.11% 
Coal                          665.328    607.228    58.100     9.57% 
Sugar                         401.409    4.590      396.819    8645.01% 
General cargo, total          5,982.212  5,823.844  158.368    2.72% 
Ferrous metals and cast iron  5,293.860  5,144.798  149.061    2.90% 
Timber                        52.697     62.997     -10.300    -16.35% 
Timber (thsd cubic m)         93.476     114.540    -21.065    -18.39% 
Nonferrous metals             476.601    513.795    -37.194    -7.24% 
Perishable cargo              159.054    102.254    56.800     55.55% 
Containers                    2,482.481  2,243.363  239.118    10.66% 
Containers                    2,482.481  2,243.363  239.118    10.66% 
Containers (thsd TEU)         273.790    240.378    33.412     13.90% 
Other                         154.878    189.748    -34.870    -18.38%

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

For more information, please contact:

For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          US67011U2087 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:          NCSP 
LEI Code:      LEIA0010014976 
Sequence No.:  119988 
EQS News ID:   1226461 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226461&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2021 09:30 ET (13:30 GMT)

