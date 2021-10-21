Log in
Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 8M 2021, year-over-year

10/21/2021 | 03:01am EDT
PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 8M 2021, year-over-year 21-Oct-2021 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press Release

Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 8M 2021, year-over-year

NCSP Group's (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) cargo turnover totals 76.3 million tons (+0.05%).

Liquid cargo

Transshipment of liquid cargo amounted to 60.6 million tons, down by 0.7 million tons (-1.1%). The largest decrease in this segment was for crude oil, by 3.7% (to 36.2 million tons), due to higher supplies to Russian refineries after the completion of repairs against the background of high demand for motor fuel. Transshipment of oil products surged by 0.9 million tons (+3.9%) and amounted to 23.6 million tons.

As noted by Sergey Kireev, General Director of PJSC NCSP, the continuing difficult epidemiological situation and the associated restrictions have not prevented NCSP from increasing cargo turnover compared to the same period last year. This became possible due to increased oil product and dry cargo transshipment volumes and adjusted decline in the amount of liquid cargoes.

Dry cargo

Dry cargo transshipment increased by 4.6%, to 15.7 million tons. The drivers behind this growth were raw sugar, chemical cargo, ferrous metals and cast iron, as well as containers: ? Raw sugar cargo turnover was up 17 times compared to last year and amounted to 0.6 million tons. This isthanks to the higher demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing against the backdrop ofa decrease in exports of Russian white sugar. ? Transshipment of chemical cargo climbed to 0.9 million tons (+61.7% / 0.3 million tons) amid the increasein shipments of hazardous and non-hazardous fertilizers under the direct option. ? The growth in transshipment of ferrous metals and cast iron to 6.7 million tons (+4.6% / 0.3 milliontons) was ensured by high export demand following the record prices in world markets. ? Turnover of containers grew to 3.2 million tons (+9.6% / 0.3 million tons ) mainly due to an increase intransshipment volumes through the BSC LLC terminal.

NCSP Group's cargo turnover for 9M 2021/2020 (thsd t) 

                              January - August      Change 
 
                              2021       2020       thsd t     % 
Cargo turnover, total         76 274.655 76 239.256 35.399     0.05% 
Liquid cargo, total           60 566.67  61 222.268 -655.598   -1.07% 
Crude oil                     36 232.15  37 629.784 -1 397.634 -3.71% 
Oil products                  23 622.864 22 726.894 895.97     3.94% 
UAN                           449.549    499.761    -50.212    -10.05% 
Oils                          262.106    365.828    -103.721   -28.35% 
Bulk cargo, total             4 815.49   4 621.387  194.103    4.2% 
Iron ore raw materials        2 556.59   3 244.891  -688.301   -21.21% 
Other ore cargo               24.201     38.898     -14.697    -37.78% 
Chemical cargo                863.497    533.951    329.546    61.72% 
Coal                          813.14     771.557    41.583     5.39% 
Sugar                         558.061    32.089     525.972    1 639.11% 
General cargo, total          7 543.22   7 262.368  280.852    3.87% 
Ferrous metals and cast iron  6 682.298  6 388.185  294.112    4.6% 
Timber                        83.419     110.971    -27.552    -24.83% 
Timber (thsd cubic m)         147.506    201.765    -54.259    -26.89% 
Nonferrous metals             594.827    658.601    -63.774    -9.68% 
Perishable cargo              182.677    104.611    78.066     74.62% 
Containers                    3 153.438  2 876.336  277.102    9.63% 
Other                         195.837    256.897    -61.06     -23.77%

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

For more information, please contact:

For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           US67011U2087 
Category Code:  MSCH 
TIDM:           NCSP 
LEI Code:       LEIA0010014976 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   124845 
EQS News ID:    1242400 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242400&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

