Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 1 January 2021 (434 KB)

PRESS RELEASE

6 January 2021

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 1 January 2021

In the week ending 1 January 2021 the decrease of EUR 22.7 billion in gold and gold receivables (asset item 1) reflected quarterly revaluation adjustments.

The net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and

fell by EUR 9.3 billion to EUR 304.1 billion. This change was due to the effects of the quarterly revaluation of assets and liabilities of EUR 10.1 billion, which were partially offset by an increase of EUR 0.9 billion on account of customer and portfolio transactions.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) decreased by EUR 92.1 billion to EUR 1,109.3 billion, mainly owing to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) fell by EUR 80.7 billion to EUR 4,923.7 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.