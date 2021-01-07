Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 1 January 2021 (434 KB)

Log in
PRESS RELEASE

6 January 2021

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 1 January 2021

In the week ending 1 January 2021 the decrease of EUR 22.7 billion in gold and gold receivables (asset item 1) reflected quarterly revaluation adjustments.

The net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and

  1. fell by EUR 9.3 billion to EUR 304.1 billion. This change was due to the effects of the quarterly revaluation of assets and liabilities of EUR 10.1 billion, which were partially offset by an increase of EUR 0.9 billion on account of customer and portfolio transactions.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) decreased by EUR 92.1 billion to EUR 1,109.3 billion, mainly owing to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) fell by EUR 80.7 billion to EUR 4,923.7 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy

Reported value

Weekly change -

Weekly change

Weekly change

as at 1 January

- quarter-end

securities portfolios

purchases

- redemptions

2021

adjustments

Covered bond purchase

EUR 0.5 billion

-

-

-EUR 0.0 billion

programme 1

Securities Markets

EUR 28.7 billion

-

-

+EUR 0.1 billion

Programme

Covered bond purchase

EUR 2.8 billion

-

-

-EUR 0.0 billion

programme 2

Covered bond purchase

EUR 287.5

-

-EUR 0.0 billion

-EUR 0.4 billion

programme 3

billion

Asset-backed securities

EUR 29.5 billion

-

-EUR 0.2 billion

-EUR 0.0 billion

purchase programme

Public sector purchase

EUR 2,341.6

-

-

-EUR 6.8 billion

programme

billion

Corporate sector

EUR 250.4

-

-EUR 0.3 billion

-EUR 0.3 billion

purchase programme

billion

Pandemic emergency

EUR 753.7

+EUR 0.0 billion

-EUR 0.3 billion

-EUR 1.9 billion

purchase programme

billion

PRESS RELEASE / 6 January 2021

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 1 January 2021

Quarter-end revaluation of the Eurosystem's assets and liabilities

In line with the Eurosystem's harmonised accounting rules, gold, foreign exchange and financial instruments (including part of the securities holdings not purchased for monetary policy purposes) are revalued at market rates and prices as at the end of each quarter.

The net impact of the revaluation on each balance sheet item as at 31 December 2020 is shown in the additional column "Difference compared with last week due to quarter-endadjustments". The gold price and the principal exchange rates used for the revaluation of balances were as follows:

Gold: EUR 1,543.884 per fine oz.

USD: 1.2271 per EUR

JPY: 126.49 per EUR

CNY: 8.0225 per EUR

Special drawing rights: EUR 1.1786 per SDR

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

European Central Bank Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, Email: media@ecb.europa.eu, Website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Quarterly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 1 January 2021

(in EUR millions)

Assets

Balance as at

Difference compared with last week

1 January 2021

due to

transactions

quarter-end

adjustments

1

Gold and gold receivables

536,542

0

-22,739

2

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

347,179

1,313

-10,877

2.1

Receivables from the IMF

85,379

0

-1,700

2.2

Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and

other external assets

261,800

1,314

-9,178

3

Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

23,437

-373

-726

4

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro

14,337

1,375

-4

4.1

Balances with banks, security investments and loans

14,337

1,375

-4

4.2

Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

0

5

Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy

operations denominated in euro

1,793,194

355

0

5.1

Main refinancing operations

468

206

0

5.2

Longer-term refinancing operations

1,792,574

0

0

5.3

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

0

5.4

Structural reverse operations

0

0

0

5.5

Marginal lending facility

152

149

0

5.6

Credits related to margin calls

0

0

0

6

Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

25,328

-6,592

0

7

Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro

3,890,916

-820

-9,126

7.1

Securities held for monetary policy purposes

3,694,642

-819

-9,397

7.2

Other securities

196,274

-1

271

8

General government debt denominated in euro

22,676

-2

-55

9

Other assets

325,715

6,558

6,374

Total assets

6,979,324

1,816

-37,152

Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.

Liabilities

Balance as at

Difference compared with last week

1 January 2021

due to

transactions

quarter-end

adjustments

1

Banknotes in circulation

1,434,512

947

0

2

Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy

operations denominated in euro

3,489,194

-81,669

0

2.1

Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)

2,805,331

-174,109

0

2.2

Deposit facility

683,863

92,440

0

2.3

Fixed-term deposits

0

0

0

2.4

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

0

2.5

Deposits related to margin calls

0

0

0

3

Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

23,563

5,763

-1

4

Debt certificates issued

0

0

0

5

Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro

611,304

-10,011

-15

5.1

General government

516,173

-23,931

-15

5.2

Other liabilities

95,131

13,920

0

6

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro

431,145

81,925

-20

7

Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

7,816

83

-232

8

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

3,895

0

-160

8.1

Deposits, balances and other liabilities

3,895

0

-160

8.2

Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

0

9

Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF

54,799

0

-1,089

10 Other liabilities

301,414

4,778

-5,022

11 Revaluation accounts

512,884

0

-30,614

12 Capital and reserves

108,797

0

0

Total liabilities

6,979,324

1,816

-37,152

Global Media Relations, Sonnemannstrasse 20, D-60314 Frankfurt am Main, Tel.: +49 69-1344-74 55, E-mail: media@ecb.europa.eu

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco de España published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 09:17:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
