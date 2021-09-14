|
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 10 September 2021
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem
10 September 2021
|
Assets (EUR millions)
|
Balance
|
Difference compared with last week due to transactions
|
Totals/sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding
|
1
|
Gold and gold receivables
|
514,693
|
0
|
2
|
Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
477,590
|
306
|
|
2.1
|
Receivables from the IMF
|
210,102
|
382
|
|
2.2
|
Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets
|
267,489
|
−77
|
3
|
Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
24,917
|
70
|
4
|
Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro
|
10,561
|
−519
|
|
4.1
|
Balances with banks, security investments and loans
|
10,561
|
−519
|
|
4.2
|
Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro
|
2,211,778
|
322
|
|
5.1
|
Main refinancing operations
|
319
|
303
|
|
5.2
|
Longer-term refinancing operations
|
2,211,440
|
0
|
|
5.3
|
Fine-tuning reverse operations
|
0
|
0
|
|
5.4
|
Structural reverse operations
|
0
|
0
|
|
5.5
|
Marginal lending facility
|
19
|
19
|
|
5.6
|
Credits related to margin calls
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
|
32,898
|
−2,461
|
7
|
Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro
|
4,613,073
|
17,004
|
|
7.1
|
Securities held for monetary policy purposes
|
4,430,684
|
17,840
|
|
7.2
|
Other securities
|
182,389
|
−836
|
8
|
General government debt denominated in euro
|
22,142
|
0
|
9
|
Other assets
|
315,081
|
478
|
Total assets
|
8,222,733
|
15,199
|
Liabilities (EUR millions)
|
Balance
|
Difference compared with last week due to transactions
|
|
1
|
Banknotes in circulation
|
1,501,984
|
1,145
|
2
|
Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro
|
4,567,522
|
24,286
|
|
2.1
|
Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)
|
3,743,978
|
16,014
|
|
2.2
|
Deposit facility
|
821,444
|
8,464
|
|
2.3
|
Fixed-term deposits
|
0
|
0
|
|
2.4
|
Fine-tuning reverse operations
|
0
|
0
|
|
2.5
|
Deposits related to margin calls
|
2,099
|
−191
|
3
|
Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
|
23,556
|
−6,909
|
4
|
Debt certificates issued
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro
|
731,813
|
−4,469
|
|
5.1
|
General government
|
617,560
|
90
|
|
5.2
|
Other liabilities
|
114,254
|
−4,559
|
6
|
Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro
|
286,695
|
700
|
7
|
Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
12,414
|
104
|
8
|
Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
2,780
|
−131
|
|
8.1
|
Deposits, balances and other liabilities
|
2,780
|
−131
|
|
8.2
|
Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF
|
174,656
|
0
|
10
|
Other liabilities
|
314,332
|
473
|
11
|
Revaluation accounts
|
497,589
|
0
|
12
|
Capital and reserves
|
109,392
|
0
|
Total liabilities
|
8,222,733
|
15,199
