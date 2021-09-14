Log in
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 10 September 2021

09/14/2021 | 09:12am EDT
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem
10 September 2021
Assets (EUR millions) Balance Difference compared with last week due to transactions
Totals/sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding
1 Gold and gold receivables 514,693 0
2 Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 477,590 306
2.1 Receivables from the IMF 210,102 382
2.2 Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets 267,489 −77
3 Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 24,917 70
4 Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro 10,561 −519
4.1 Balances with banks, security investments and loans 10,561 −519
4.2 Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II 0 0
5 Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro 2,211,778 322
5.1 Main refinancing operations 319 303
5.2 Longer-term refinancing operations 2,211,440 0
5.3 Fine-tuning reverse operations 0 0
5.4 Structural reverse operations 0 0
5.5 Marginal lending facility 19 19
5.6 Credits related to margin calls 0 0
6 Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro 32,898 −2,461
7 Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro 4,613,073 17,004
7.1 Securities held for monetary policy purposes 4,430,684 17,840
7.2 Other securities 182,389 −836
8 General government debt denominated in euro 22,142 0
9 Other assets 315,081 478
Total assets 8,222,733 15,199
Liabilities (EUR millions) Balance Difference compared with last week due to transactions
Totals/sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding
1 Banknotes in circulation 1,501,984 1,145
2 Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro 4,567,522 24,286
2.1 Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system) 3,743,978 16,014
2.2 Deposit facility 821,444 8,464
2.3 Fixed-term deposits 0 0
2.4 Fine-tuning reverse operations 0 0
2.5 Deposits related to margin calls 2,099 −191
3 Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro 23,556 −6,909
4 Debt certificates issued 0 0
5 Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro 731,813 −4,469
5.1 General government 617,560 90
5.2 Other liabilities 114,254 −4,559
6 Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro 286,695 700
7 Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 12,414 104
8 Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 2,780 −131
8.1 Deposits, balances and other liabilities 2,780 −131
8.2 Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II 0 0
9 Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF 174,656 0
10 Other liabilities 314,332 473
11 Revaluation accounts 497,589 0
12 Capital and reserves 109,392 0
Total liabilities 8,222,733 15,199
Annexes
14 September 2021

Disclaimer

ECB - European Central Bank published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 13:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
