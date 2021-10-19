Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 15 October 2021 (393 KB)

10/19/2021 | 10:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

19 October 2021

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 15 October 2021

In the week ending 15 October 2021 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) remained virtually unchanged at EUR 320 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) increased by EUR 4.6 billion to EUR 1,431.3 billion, mainly owing to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) decreased by EUR 23 billion to EUR 6,070.6 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities

Reported value as at

Weekly change -

Weekly change -

portfolios

15 October 2021

purchases

redemptions

Covered bond purchase

EUR 0.4 billion

-

-

programme 1

Securities Markets Programme

EUR 6.5 billion

-

-

Covered bond purchase

EUR 2.4 billion

-

-

programme 2

Covered bond purchase

EUR 297.3 billion

+EUR 0.9 billion

-EUR 0.7 billion

programme 3

Asset-backed securities purchase

EUR 26.3 billion

+EUR 0.2 billion

-EUR 0.2 billion

programme

Public sector purchase

EUR 2,459.2 billion

+EUR 8.5 billion

-EUR 2.7 billion

programme

Corporate sector purchase

EUR 299.8 billion

+EUR 1.5 billion

-EUR 0.2 billion

programme

Pandemic emergency purchase

EUR 1,440.6 billion

+EUR 20.7 billion

-EUR 3.0 billion

programme

PRESS RELEASE / 19 October 2021

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 15 October 2021

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

European Central Bank Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, Email: media@ecb.europa.eu, Website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Weekly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 15 October 2021

(in EUR millions)

Assets

Balance as at

Difference compared

15 October 2021

with last week due to

transactions

1

Gold and gold receivables

517,802

0

2

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

488,691

650

2.1

Receivables from the IMF

213,618

0

2.2

Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets

275,074

650

3

Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

24,287

-577

4

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro

10,739

79

4.1

Balances with banks, security investments and loans

10,739

79

4.2

Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

5

Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro

2,208,839

-36

5.1

Main refinancing operations

193

-39

5.2

Longer-term refinancing operations

2,208,644

0

5.3

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

5.4

Structural reverse operations

0

0

5.5

Marginal lending facility

3

3

5.6

Credits related to margin calls

0

0

6

Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

30,963

1,173

7

Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro

4,714,352

24,605

7.1

Securities held for monetary policy purposes

4,532,573

24,970

7.2

Other securities

181,778

-365

8

General government debt denominated in euro

22,153

0

9

Other assets

318,887

-3,466

Total assets

8,336,713

22,429

Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.

Liabilities

Balance as at

Difference compared

15 October 2021

with last week due to

transactions

1

Banknotes in circulation

1,508,951

1,153

2

Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in

4,564,017

-24,277

euro

2.1

Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)

3,786,526

-19,634

2.2

Deposit facility

775,115

-4,513

2.3

Fixed-term deposits

0

0

2.4

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

2.5

Deposits related to margin calls

2,377

-129

3

Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

27,026

1,375

4

Debt certificates issued

0

0

5

Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro

793,516

44,151

5.1

General government

670,945

44,733

5.2

Other liabilities

122,571

-581

6

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro

318,666

-862

7

Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

12,298

-187

8

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

4,538

247

8.1

Deposits, balances and other liabilities

4,538

247

8.2

Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

9

Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF

176,130

0

10 Other liabilities

316,212

828

11 Revaluation accounts

506,008

0

12 Capital and reserves

109,352

0

Total liabilities

8,336,713

22,429

Global Media Relations, Sonnemannstrasse 20, D-60314 Frankfurt am Main, Tel.: +49 69-1344-74 55, E-mail: media@ecb.europa.eu

Disclaimer

Banco de España published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 14:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:35aThe Midwest Automotive Media Association Hosted More than 70 Journalists for the 2021 Rally at Road America, Celebrates 30th Year
BU
10:33aGLOBANT S A : Partners With Headspace To Launch Global Program Focused On Mental Health
AQ
10:33aMYMD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:32aGrant Thornton awarded patent for innovative technology in Whole Ledger Analytics
BU
10:31aVice-premier stresses steady economic, social development
PU
10:31aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Publication pursuant to section 40 (1) WpHG
PU
10:31aMICROSOFT : Xbox kicks off 3 months of back-to-back blockbuster game launches in Xbox Game Pass
PU
10:31aCapital Markets Authority (CMA) Quarterly Statistical Bulletin - Q3 2021
PU
10:31aOFS CAPITAL : ANNOUNCES CERTAIN PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES OF ITS THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
10:31aGOING PAPERLESS : How Mercury Insurance Improved the Speed of Business with DocuSign and Guidewire
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Key Evergrande deal to sell stake in unit put on hold - sources
2'Green is good' says UK's Johnson, wooing Wall Street dollars
3Danone : warns of growing cost pressures into 2022
4Bet-at-home.com AG: Company decides to temporarily discontinue offering..
5CM com N : CM.com Continues Strong Growth with 54% Core Revenue and 78%..

HOT NEWS