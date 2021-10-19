Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 15 October 2021 (393 KB)

PRESS RELEASE

19 October 2021

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 15 October 2021

In the week ending 15 October 2021 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) remained virtually unchanged at EUR 320 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) increased by EUR 4.6 billion to EUR 1,431.3 billion, mainly owing to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) decreased by EUR 23 billion to EUR 6,070.6 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.