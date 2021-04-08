|
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 2 April 2021 (106 KB)
PRESS RELEASE
8 April 2021
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 2 April 2021
In the week ending 2 April 2021 the decrease of EUR 37.2 billion in gold and gold receivables (asset item 1) primarily reflected the quarterly revaluation adjustments.
The net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and
-
increased by EUR 9.8 billion to EUR 308.2 billion. This change was mainly due to the effects of the quarterly revaluation of assets and liabilities of EUR 9.6 billion, while the increase on account of customer and portfolio transactions amounted to EUR 0.2 billion.
As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) fell by EUR 90.3 billion to EUR 1,373.4 billion, mainly owing to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2). Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) rose by EUR 51.4 billion to EUR 5,584.4 billion.
The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.
|
Monetary policy
|
Reported value
|
Weekly change -
|
Weekly change
|
Weekly change
|
as at 2 April
|
- quarter-end
|
securities portfolios
|
purchases
|
- redemptions
|
2021
|
adjustments
|
|
|
|
Covered bond purchase
|
EUR 0.5 billion
|
-
|
-
|
-EUR 0.0 billion
|
programme 1
|
|
|
|
|
Securities Markets
|
EUR 24.0 billion
|
-
|
-
|
+EUR 0.1 billion
|
Programme
|
|
|
|
|
Covered bond purchase
|
EUR 2.6 billion
|
-
|
-
|
-EUR 0.0 billion
|
programme 2
|
|
|
|
|
Covered bond purchase
|
EUR 289.6
|
+EUR 0.2 billion
|
-EUR 0.8 billion
|
-EUR 0.4 billion
|
programme 3
|
billion
|
|
|
|
Asset-backed securities
|
EUR 28.7 billion
|
+EUR 0.2 billion
|
-EUR 0.2 billion
|
-EUR 0.0 billion
|
purchase programme
|
|
|
|
|
Public sector purchase
|
EUR 2,381.2
|
+EUR 4.7 billion
|
-EUR 2.3 billion
|
-EUR 6.3 billion
|
programme
|
billion
|
|
|
|
Corporate sector
|
EUR 266.8
|
+EUR 1.7 billion
|
-EUR 1.1 billion
|
-EUR 0.3 billion
|
purchase programme
|
billion
|
|
|
|
Pandemic emergency
|
EUR 943.2
|
+EUR 15.6 billion
|
-EUR 2.4 billion
|
-EUR 2.5 billion
|
purchase programme
|
billion
|
|
|
Quarter-end revaluation of the Eurosystem's assets and liabilities
In line with the Eurosystem's harmonised accounting rules, gold, foreign exchange and financial instruments (including part of the securities holdings not purchased for monetary policy purposes) are revalued at market rates and prices as at the end of each quarter.
The net impact of the revaluation on each balance sheet item as at 2 April 2021 is shown in the additional column "Difference compared with last week due to quarter-endadjustments". The gold price and the principal exchange rates used for the revaluation of balances were as follows:
Gold: EUR 1,436.759 per fine oz.
USD: 1.1725 per EUR
JPY: 129.91 per EUR
CNY: 7.6812 per EUR
Special drawing rights: EUR 1.2082 per SDR
The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).
Quarterly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 2 April 2021
(in EUR millions)
|
Assets
|
Balance as at
|
Difference compared with last week
|
|
|
|
2 April 2021
|
due to
|
|
|
|
|
|
transactions
|
quarter-end
|
|
|
|
|
adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Gold and gold receivables
|
499,316
|
4
|
-37,225
|
2
|
Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
350,742
|
71
|
10,629
|
|
2.1
|
Receivables from the IMF
|
86,580
|
-9
|
2,157
|
|
2.2
|
Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and
|
|
|
|
other external assets
|
264,162
|
80
|
8,472
|
3
|
Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
26,643
|
-253
|
969
|
4
|
Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro
|
11,541
|
-569
|
-31
|
|
4.1
|
Balances with banks, security investments and loans
|
11,541
|
-569
|
-31
|
|
4.2
|
Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy
|
2,107,436
|
-197
|
0
|
operations denominated in euro
|
|
5.1
|
Main refinancing operations
|
461
|
190
|
0
|
|
5.2
|
Longer-term refinancing operations
|
2,106,975
|
-385
|
0
|
|
5.3
|
Fine-tuning reverse operations
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
5.4
|
Structural reverse operations
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
5.5
|
Marginal lending facility
|
0
|
-2
|
0
|
|
5.6
|
Credits related to margin calls
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
|
39,021
|
-1,698
|
0
|
7
|
Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro
|
4,132,771
|
17,082
|
-10,016
|
|
7.1
|
Securities held for monetary policy purposes
|
3,936,654
|
15,629
|
-9,401
|
|
7.2
|
Other securities
|
196,118
|
1,453
|
-615
|
8
|
General government debt denominated in euro
|
22,646
|
0
|
26
|
9
|
Other assets
|
303,995
|
-568
|
10,865
|
Total assets
|
7,494,111
|
13,872
|
-24,782
Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.
|
Liabilities
|
Balance as at
|
Difference compared with last week
|
|
|
|
2 April 2021
|
due to
|
|
|
|
|
|
transactions
|
quarter-end
|
|
|
|
|
adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Banknotes in circulation
|
1,450,081
|
6,207
|
0
|
2
|
Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy
|
4,134,285
|
45,151
|
0
|
operations denominated in euro
|
|
2.1
|
Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)
|
3,400,245
|
-44,999
|
0
|
|
2.2
|
Deposit facility
|
734,040
|
90,151
|
0
|
|
2.3
|
Fixed-term deposits
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
2.4
|
Fine-tuning reverse operations
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
2.5
|
Deposits related to margin calls
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
|
16,841
|
296
|
0
|
4
|
Debt certificates issued
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro
|
722,437
|
-50,238
|
0
|
|
5.1
|
General government
|
634,772
|
-48,838
|
0
|
|
5.2
|
Other liabilities
|
87,666
|
-1,399
|
0
|
6
|
Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro
|
207,503
|
14,336
|
40
|
7
|
Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
9,650
|
-173
|
392
|
8
|
Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
3,387
|
-217
|
197
|
|
8.1
|
Deposits, balances and other liabilities
|
3,387
|
-217
|
197
|
|
8.2
|
Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF
|
56,176
|
0
|
1,376
|
10 Other liabilities
|
298,227
|
-1,842
|
295
|
11 Revaluation accounts
|
485,447
|
0
|
-27,081
|
12 Capital and reserves
|
110,076
|
351
|
0
|
Total liabilities
|
7,494,111
|
13,872
|
-24,782
|
|