Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 2 April 2021 (106 KB)

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 2 April 2021

04/08/2021 | 10:22am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

8 April 2021

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 2 April 2021

In the week ending 2 April 2021 the decrease of EUR 37.2 billion in gold and gold receivables (asset item 1) primarily reflected the quarterly revaluation adjustments.

The net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and

  1. increased by EUR 9.8 billion to EUR 308.2 billion. This change was mainly due to the effects of the quarterly revaluation of assets and liabilities of EUR 9.6 billion, while the increase on account of customer and portfolio transactions amounted to EUR 0.2 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) fell by EUR 90.3 billion to EUR 1,373.4 billion, mainly owing to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2). Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) rose by EUR 51.4 billion to EUR 5,584.4 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy

Reported value

Weekly change -

Weekly change

Weekly change

as at 2 April

- quarter-end

securities portfolios

purchases

- redemptions

2021

adjustments

Covered bond purchase

EUR 0.5 billion

-

-

-EUR 0.0 billion

programme 1

Securities Markets

EUR 24.0 billion

-

-

+EUR 0.1 billion

Programme

Covered bond purchase

EUR 2.6 billion

-

-

-EUR 0.0 billion

programme 2

Covered bond purchase

EUR 289.6

+EUR 0.2 billion

-EUR 0.8 billion

-EUR 0.4 billion

programme 3

billion

Asset-backed securities

EUR 28.7 billion

+EUR 0.2 billion

-EUR 0.2 billion

-EUR 0.0 billion

purchase programme

Public sector purchase

EUR 2,381.2

+EUR 4.7 billion

-EUR 2.3 billion

-EUR 6.3 billion

programme

billion

Corporate sector

EUR 266.8

+EUR 1.7 billion

-EUR 1.1 billion

-EUR 0.3 billion

purchase programme

billion

Pandemic emergency

EUR 943.2

+EUR 15.6 billion

-EUR 2.4 billion

-EUR 2.5 billion

purchase programme

billion

Quarter-end revaluation of the Eurosystem's assets and liabilities

In line with the Eurosystem's harmonised accounting rules, gold, foreign exchange and financial instruments (including part of the securities holdings not purchased for monetary policy purposes) are revalued at market rates and prices as at the end of each quarter.

The net impact of the revaluation on each balance sheet item as at 2 April 2021 is shown in the additional column "Difference compared with last week due to quarter-endadjustments". The gold price and the principal exchange rates used for the revaluation of balances were as follows:

Gold: EUR 1,436.759 per fine oz.

USD: 1.1725 per EUR

JPY: 129.91 per EUR

CNY: 7.6812 per EUR

Special drawing rights: EUR 1.2082 per SDR

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

European Central Bank Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, Email: media@ecb.europa.eu, Website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Quarterly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 2 April 2021

(in EUR millions)

Assets

Balance as at

Difference compared with last week

2 April 2021

due to

transactions

quarter-end

adjustments

1

Gold and gold receivables

499,316

4

-37,225

2

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

350,742

71

10,629

2.1

Receivables from the IMF

86,580

-9

2,157

2.2

Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and

other external assets

264,162

80

8,472

3

Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

26,643

-253

969

4

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro

11,541

-569

-31

4.1

Balances with banks, security investments and loans

11,541

-569

-31

4.2

Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

0

5

Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy

2,107,436

-197

0

operations denominated in euro

5.1

Main refinancing operations

461

190

0

5.2

Longer-term refinancing operations

2,106,975

-385

0

5.3

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

0

5.4

Structural reverse operations

0

0

0

5.5

Marginal lending facility

0

-2

0

5.6

Credits related to margin calls

0

0

0

6

Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

39,021

-1,698

0

7

Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro

4,132,771

17,082

-10,016

7.1

Securities held for monetary policy purposes

3,936,654

15,629

-9,401

7.2

Other securities

196,118

1,453

-615

8

General government debt denominated in euro

22,646

0

26

9

Other assets

303,995

-568

10,865

Total assets

7,494,111

13,872

-24,782

Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.

Liabilities

Balance as at

Difference compared with last week

2 April 2021

due to

transactions

quarter-end

adjustments

1

Banknotes in circulation

1,450,081

6,207

0

2

Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy

4,134,285

45,151

0

operations denominated in euro

2.1

Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)

3,400,245

-44,999

0

2.2

Deposit facility

734,040

90,151

0

2.3

Fixed-term deposits

0

0

0

2.4

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

0

2.5

Deposits related to margin calls

0

0

0

3

Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

16,841

296

0

4

Debt certificates issued

0

0

0

5

Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro

722,437

-50,238

0

5.1

General government

634,772

-48,838

0

5.2

Other liabilities

87,666

-1,399

0

6

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro

207,503

14,336

40

7

Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

9,650

-173

392

8

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

3,387

-217

197

8.1

Deposits, balances and other liabilities

3,387

-217

197

8.2

Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

0

9

Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF

56,176

0

1,376

10 Other liabilities

298,227

-1,842

295

11 Revaluation accounts

485,447

0

-27,081

12 Capital and reserves

110,076

351

0

Total liabilities

7,494,111

13,872

-24,782

Global Media Relations, Sonnemannstrasse 20, D-60314 Frankfurt am Main, Tel.: +49 69-1344-74 55, E-mail: media@ecb.europa.eu

Disclaimer

Banco de España published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 14:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
