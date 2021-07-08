Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Companies
News: Latest News
Latest News
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 2 July 2021

07/08/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

7 July 2021

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 2 July 2021

In the week ending 2 July 2021 the increase of EUR 15.5 billion in gold and gold receivables (asset item 1) primarily reflected the quarterly revaluation adjustments.

The net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) decreased by EUR 2.3 billion to EUR 311.2 billion. This change was mainly due to the effects of the quarterly revaluation of assets and liabilities of EUR 3.1 billion, while the increase on account of customer and portfolio transactions amounted to EUR 0.8 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) decreased by EUR 102.7 billion to EUR 1,428.6 billion, mainly owing to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2). Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 68.8 billion to EUR 5,924.5 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Weekly

Monetary policy

Reported value as

Weekly change -

Weekly change

change -

securities portfolios

at 2 July 2021

purchases

- redemptions

quarter-end

adjustments

Covered bond purchase

EUR 0.4 billion

-

-

-EUR 0.0

programme 1

billion

Securities Markets

EUR 17.1 billion

-

-

+EUR 0.0

Programme

billion

Covered bond purchase

EUR 2.4 billion

-

-

+EUR 0.0

programme 2

billion

Covered bond purchase

EUR 292.2 billion

+EUR 0.4 billion

-

-EUR 0.4

programme 3

billion

Asset-backed securities

EUR 28.2 billion

+EUR 0.3 billion

-EUR 0.2 billion

-EUR 0.0

purchase programme

billion

Public sector purchase

EUR 2,419.8 billion

+EUR 7.7 billion

-EUR 5.1 billion

-EUR 5.2

programme

billion

Corporate sector

EUR 282.4 billion

+EUR 0.8 billion

-

-EUR 0.3

purchase programme

billion

Pandemic emergency

EUR 1,185.7 billion

+EUR 23.4 billion

-EUR 4.7 billion

-EUR 2.9

purchase programme

billion

/ 7 July 2021

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 2 July 2021

Quarter-end revaluation of the Eurosystem's assets and liabilities

In line with the Eurosystem's harmonised accounting rules, gold, foreign exchange and financial instruments (including part of the securities holdings not purchased for monetary policy purposes) are revalued at market rates and prices as at the end of each quarter.

The net impact of the revaluation on each balance sheet item as at 2 July 2021 is shown in the additional column "Difference compared with last week due to quarter-endadjustments". The gold price and the principal exchange rates used for the revaluation of balances were as follows:

Gold: EUR 1,481.446 per fine oz.

USD: 1.1884 per EUR

JPY: 131.43 per EUR

CNY: 7.6742 per EUR

Special drawing rights: EUR 1.2000 per SDR

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

European Central Bank Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, Email: media@ecb.europa.eu, Website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Quarterly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 2 July 2021

(in EUR millions)

Assets

Balance as at

Difference compared with last week

2 July 2021

due to

quarter-end

transactions

adjustments

1

Gold and gold receivables

514 692

-3

15 536

2

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

354 516

-2 140

-3 254

2.1

Receivables from the IMF

87 065

628

-584

2.2

Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other

external assets

267 451

-2 768

-2 671

3

Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

25 603

2 179

-373

4

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro

13 100

-406

-11

4.1

Balances with banks, security investments and loans

13 100

-406

-11

5

4.2

Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

0

Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy

operations denominated in euro

2 217 250

-88

0

5.1

Main refinancing operations

85

-6

0

5.2

Longer-term refinancing operations

2 217 155

-90

0

5.3

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

0

5.4

Structural reverse operations

0

0

0

5.5

Marginal lending facility

10

8

0

5.6

Credits related to margin calls

0

0

0

6

Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

35 064

1 338

0

7

Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro

4 414 455

23 135

-9 158

7.1

Securities held for monetary policy purposes

4 228 233

22 564

-8 806

7.2

Other securities

186 223

572

-353

8

General government debt denominated in euro

22 142

-470

-36

9

Other assets

310 985

-2 502

6 932

Liabilities

Balance as at

Difference compared with last week

2 July 2021

due to

quarter-end

transactions

adjustments

1

Banknotes in circulation

1 484 495

4 849

0

2

Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy

4 441 795

64 030

0

operations denominated in euro

2.1

Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)

3 653 170

-38 564

0

2.2

Deposit facility

786 831

102 551

0

2.3

Fixed-term deposits

0

0

0

2.4

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

0

2.5

Deposits related to margin calls

1 793

43

0

3

Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

22 323

662

0

4

Debt certificates issued

0

0

0

5

Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro

712 608

-67 902

3

5.1

General government

615 984

-67 248

3

5.2

Other liabilities

96 624

-654

0

6

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro

264 542

22 324

30

7

Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

10 377

-639

-96

8

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

2 702

-162

-46

8.1

Deposits, balances and other liabilities

2 702

-162

-46

8.2

Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

0

9

Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF

55 795

0

-381

10 Other liabilities

306 111

-2 078

-2 030

11 Revaluation accounts

497 589

0

12 155

12 Capital and reserves

109 472

-40

0

Total assets

7 907 807

21 045

9 635

Total liabilities

7 907 807

21 045

9 635

Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.

Global Media Relations, Sonnemannstrasse 20, D-60314 Frankfurt am Main, Tel.: +49 69-1344-74 55, E-mail: media@ecb.europa.eu

Financial Information System

User: EUGIORGIA

Generated on: 06.07.2021 12:31

Disclaimer

Banque de France published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 16:23:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
