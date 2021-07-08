PRESS RELEASE

7 July 2021

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 2 July 2021

In the week ending 2 July 2021 the increase of EUR 15.5 billion in gold and gold receivables (asset item 1) primarily reflected the quarterly revaluation adjustments.

The net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) decreased by EUR 2.3 billion to EUR 311.2 billion. This change was mainly due to the effects of the quarterly revaluation of assets and liabilities of EUR 3.1 billion, while the increase on account of customer and portfolio transactions amounted to EUR 0.8 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) decreased by EUR 102.7 billion to EUR 1,428.6 billion, mainly owing to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2). Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 68.8 billion to EUR 5,924.5 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.