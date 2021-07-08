PRESS RELEASE
7 July 2021
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 2 July 2021
In the week ending 2 July 2021 the increase of EUR 15.5 billion in gold and gold receivables (asset item 1) primarily reflected the quarterly revaluation adjustments.
The net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) decreased by EUR 2.3 billion to EUR 311.2 billion. This change was mainly due to the effects of the quarterly revaluation of assets and liabilities of EUR 3.1 billion, while the increase on account of customer and portfolio transactions amounted to EUR 0.8 billion.
As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) decreased by EUR 102.7 billion to EUR 1,428.6 billion, mainly owing to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2). Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 68.8 billion to EUR 5,924.5 billion.
The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.
|
|
|
|
|
Weekly
|
Monetary policy
|
Reported value as
|
Weekly change -
|
Weekly change
|
change -
|
securities portfolios
|
at 2 July 2021
|
purchases
|
- redemptions
|
quarter-end
|
|
|
|
|
adjustments
|
Covered bond purchase
|
EUR 0.4 billion
|
-
|
-
|
-EUR 0.0
|
programme 1
|
billion
|
|
|
|
Securities Markets
|
EUR 17.1 billion
|
-
|
-
|
+EUR 0.0
|
Programme
|
billion
|
|
|
|
Covered bond purchase
|
EUR 2.4 billion
|
-
|
-
|
+EUR 0.0
|
programme 2
|
billion
|
|
|
|
Covered bond purchase
|
EUR 292.2 billion
|
+EUR 0.4 billion
|
-
|
-EUR 0.4
|
programme 3
|
billion
|
|
|
|
Asset-backed securities
|
EUR 28.2 billion
|
+EUR 0.3 billion
|
-EUR 0.2 billion
|
-EUR 0.0
|
purchase programme
|
billion
|
|
|
|
Public sector purchase
|
EUR 2,419.8 billion
|
+EUR 7.7 billion
|
-EUR 5.1 billion
|
-EUR 5.2
|
programme
|
billion
|
|
|
|
Corporate sector
|
EUR 282.4 billion
|
+EUR 0.8 billion
|
-
|
-EUR 0.3
|
purchase programme
|
billion
|
|
|
|
Pandemic emergency
|
EUR 1,185.7 billion
|
+EUR 23.4 billion
|
-EUR 4.7 billion
|
-EUR 2.9
|
purchase programme
|
billion
|
|
|
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 2 July 2021
Quarter-end revaluation of the Eurosystem's assets and liabilities
In line with the Eurosystem's harmonised accounting rules, gold, foreign exchange and financial instruments (including part of the securities holdings not purchased for monetary policy purposes) are revalued at market rates and prices as at the end of each quarter.
The net impact of the revaluation on each balance sheet item as at 2 July 2021 is shown in the additional column "Difference compared with last week due to quarter-endadjustments". The gold price and the principal exchange rates used for the revaluation of balances were as follows:
Gold: EUR 1,481.446 per fine oz.
USD: 1.1884 per EUR
JPY: 131.43 per EUR
CNY: 7.6742 per EUR
Special drawing rights: EUR 1.2000 per SDR
The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).
Quarterly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 2 July 2021
(in EUR millions)
|
Assets
|
Balance as at
|
Difference compared with last week
|
|
|
|
2 July 2021
|
due to
|
quarter-end
|
|
|
|
|
transactions
|
|
|
|
|
adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Gold and gold receivables
|
514 692
|
-3
|
15 536
|
2
|
Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
354 516
|
-2 140
|
-3 254
|
|
2.1
|
Receivables from the IMF
|
87 065
|
628
|
-584
|
|
2.2
|
Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other
|
|
|
|
external assets
|
267 451
|
-2 768
|
-2 671
|
3
|
Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
25 603
|
2 179
|
-373
|
4
|
Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro
|
13 100
|
-406
|
-11
|
|
4.1
|
Balances with banks, security investments and loans
|
13 100
|
-406
|
-11
|
5
|
4.2
|
Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy
|
|
|
|
operations denominated in euro
|
2 217 250
|
-88
|
0
|
|
5.1
|
Main refinancing operations
|
85
|
-6
|
0
|
|
5.2
|
Longer-term refinancing operations
|
2 217 155
|
-90
|
0
|
|
5.3
|
Fine-tuning reverse operations
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
5.4
|
Structural reverse operations
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
5.5
|
Marginal lending facility
|
10
|
8
|
0
|
|
5.6
|
Credits related to margin calls
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
|
35 064
|
1 338
|
0
|
7
|
Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro
|
4 414 455
|
23 135
|
-9 158
|
|
7.1
|
Securities held for monetary policy purposes
|
4 228 233
|
22 564
|
-8 806
|
|
7.2
|
Other securities
|
186 223
|
572
|
-353
|
8
|
General government debt denominated in euro
|
22 142
|
-470
|
-36
|
9
|
Other assets
|
310 985
|
-2 502
|
6 932
|
Liabilities
|
Balance as at
|
Difference compared with last week
|
|
|
|
2 July 2021
|
due to
|
quarter-end
|
|
|
|
|
transactions
|
|
|
|
|
adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Banknotes in circulation
|
1 484 495
|
4 849
|
0
|
2
|
Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy
|
4 441 795
|
64 030
|
0
|
operations denominated in euro
|
|
2.1
|
Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)
|
3 653 170
|
-38 564
|
0
|
|
2.2
|
Deposit facility
|
786 831
|
102 551
|
0
|
|
2.3
|
Fixed-term deposits
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
2.4
|
Fine-tuning reverse operations
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
2.5
|
Deposits related to margin calls
|
1 793
|
43
|
0
|
3
|
Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
|
22 323
|
662
|
0
|
4
|
Debt certificates issued
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro
|
712 608
|
-67 902
|
3
|
|
5.1
|
General government
|
615 984
|
-67 248
|
3
|
|
5.2
|
Other liabilities
|
96 624
|
-654
|
0
|
6
|
Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro
|
264 542
|
22 324
|
30
|
7
|
Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
10 377
|
-639
|
-96
|
8
|
Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
2 702
|
-162
|
-46
|
|
8.1
|
Deposits, balances and other liabilities
|
2 702
|
-162
|
-46
|
|
8.2
|
Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF
|
55 795
|
0
|
-381
|
10 Other liabilities
|
306 111
|
-2 078
|
-2 030
|
11 Revaluation accounts
|
497 589
|
0
|
12 155
|
12 Capital and reserves
|
109 472
|
-40
|
0
|
Total assets
|
7 907 807
|
21 045
|
9 635
|
Total liabilities
|
7 907 807
|
21 045
|
9 635
Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.
