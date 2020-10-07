Press release

7 October 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 2 October 2020

In the week ending 2 October 2020 the increase of EUR 10.5 billion in gold and gold receivables (asset item 1) primarily reflected quarterly revaluation adjustments.

The net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and

decreased by EUR 10 billion to EUR 305.2 billion. This change was due to the effects of the quarterly revaluation of assets and liabilities of EUR 10.3 billion, which was partially offset by an increase of EUR 0.3 billion on account of customer and portfolio transactions.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) fell by EUR 5.1 billion to EUR 1,258 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 248.9 billion to EUR 4,691 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy Reported value Weekly Weekly change - Weekly change - securities as at 2 October change - redemptions quarter-end portfolios 2020 purchases adjustments Covered bond purchase EUR 0.5 billion - - -EUR 0.0 billion programme 1 Securities Markets EUR 32.6 billion - - +EUR 0.1 billion Programme Covered bond purchase EUR 2.8 billion - - -EUR 0.0 billion programme 2 Covered bond EUR 286.7 purchase +EUR 1.5 billion -EUR 2.0 billion -EUR 0.5 billion billion programme 3

