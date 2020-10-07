Press release
7 October 2020
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 2 October 2020
In the week ending 2 October 2020 the increase of EUR 10.5 billion in gold and gold receivables (asset item 1) primarily reflected quarterly revaluation adjustments.
The net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and
-
decreased by EUR 10 billion to EUR 305.2 billion. This change was due to the effects of the quarterly revaluation of assets and liabilities of EUR 10.3 billion, which was partially offset by an increase of EUR 0.3 billion on account of customer and portfolio transactions.
As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) fell by EUR 5.1 billion to EUR 1,258 billion.
Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 248.9 billion to EUR 4,691 billion.
The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.
|
Monetary policy
|
Reported value
|
Weekly
|
Weekly change -
|
Weekly change -
|
securities
|
as at 2 October
|
change -
|
redemptions
|
quarter-end
|
portfolios
|
2020
|
purchases
|
adjustments
|
|
Covered bond
|
|
|
|
|
purchase
|
EUR 0.5 billion
|
-
|
-
|
-EUR 0.0 billion
|
programme 1
|
|
|
|
|
Securities Markets
|
EUR 32.6 billion
|
-
|
-
|
+EUR 0.1 billion
|
Programme
|
|
|
|
|
Covered bond
|
|
|
|
|
purchase
|
EUR 2.8 billion
|
-
|
-
|
-EUR 0.0 billion
|
programme 2
|
|
|
|
|
Covered bond
|
EUR 286.7
|
|
|
|
purchase
|
+EUR 1.5 billion
|
-EUR 2.0 billion
|
-EUR 0.5 billion
|
billion
|
programme 3
|
|
|
|
|
Asset-backed
|
|
|
|
|
securities purchase
|
EUR 29.2 billion
|
+EUR 0.1 billion
|
-EUR 0.1 billion
|
-EUR 0.0 billion
|
programme
|
|
|
|
|
Public sector
|
EUR 2,294.5
|
|
|
|
purchase
|
+EUR 9.3 billion
|
-EUR 2.7 billion
|
-EUR 6.6 billion
|
billion
|
programme
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate sector
|
EUR 236.9
|
|
|
|
purchase
|
+EUR 1.6 billion
|
-
|
-EUR 0.4 billion
|
billion
|
programme
|
|
|
|
|
Pandemic
|
|
|
|
|
emergency
|
EUR 571.3
|
+EUR 16.2
|
-EUR 3.2 billion
|
-EUR 1.2 billion
|
purchase
|
billion
|
billion
|
|
|
programme
|
|
|
|
Quarter-end revaluation of the Eurosystem's assets and liabilities
In line with the Eurosystem's harmonised accounting rules, gold, foreign exchange and financial instruments (including part of the securities holdings not purchased for monetary policy purposes) are revalued at market rates and prices as at the end of each quarter.
The net impact of the revaluation on each balance sheet item as at 2 October 2020 is shown in the additional column "Difference compared with last week due to quarter-endadjustments". The gold price and the principal exchange rates used for the revaluation of balances were as follows:
Gold: EUR 1,609.327 per fine oz.
USD: 1.1708 per EUR
JPY: 123.76 per EUR
CNY: 7.9720 per EUR
Special drawing rights: EUR 1.2022 per SDR
The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).
Quarterly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 2 October 2020
(in EUR millions)
|
Assets
|
Balance as at
|
Difference compared with last week
|
|
|
|
2 October 2020
|
due to
|
quarter-end
|
|
|
|
|
transactions
|
|
|
|
|
adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Gold and gold receivables
|
559.278
|
0
|
10.505
|
2
|
Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
351.312
|
1.281
|
-10.466
|
|
2.1
|
Receivables from the IMF
|
84.709
|
-41
|
-1.833
|
|
2.2
|
Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and
|
266.603
|
1.322
|
-8.634
|
other external assets
|
3
|
Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
22.241
|
-832
|
-1.537
|
4
|
Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro
|
12.391
|
-164
|
13
|
|
4.1
|
Balances with banks, security investments and loans
|
12.391
|
-164
|
13
|
5
|
4.2
|
Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy
|
1.753.336
|
156.431
|
0
|
operations denominated in euro
|
|
5.1
|
Main refinancing operations
|
1.221
|
-639
|
0
|
|
5.2
|
Longer-term refinancing operations
|
1.752.115
|
157.070
|
0
|
|
5.3
|
Fine-tuning reverse operations
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
5.4
|
Structural reverse operations
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
5.5
|
Marginal lending facility
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
5.6
|
Credits related to margin calls
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
|
34.598
|
-2.091
|
2
|
7
|
Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro
|
3.654.302
|
19.297
|
-8.247
|
|
7.1
|
Securities held for monetary policy purposes
|
3.454.455
|
20.464
|
-8.505
|
|
7.2
|
Other securities
|
199.848
|
-1.168
|
259
|
8
|
General government debt denominated in euro
|
22.735
|
0
|
-69
|
9
|
Other assets
|
294.919
|
5.392
|
783
|
Total assets
|
6.705.112
|
179.314
|
-9.017
Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.
|
Liabilities
|
Balance as at
|
Difference compared with last week
|
|
|
|
2 October 2020
|
due to
|
|
|
|
|
|
transactions
|
quarter-end
|
|
|
|
|
adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Banknotes in circulation
|
1.387.949
|
1.881
|
0
|
2
|
Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy
|
3.303.063
|
246.996
|
0
|
operations denominated in euro
|
|
2.1
|
Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)
|
2.807.710
|
85.466
|
0
|
|
2.2
|
Deposit facility
|
495.354
|
161.530
|
0
|
|
2.3
|
Fixed-term deposits
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
2.4
|
Fine-tuning reverse operations
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
2.5
|
Deposits related to margin calls
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
|
7.398
|
-50
|
0
|
4
|
Debt certificates issued
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro
|
787.807
|
-74.577
|
0
|
|
5.1
|
General government
|
732.752
|
-77.336
|
0
|
|
5.2
|
Other liabilities
|
55.055
|
2.759
|
0
|
6
|
Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro
|
219.021
|
2.814
|
26
|
7
|
Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
5.828
|
94
|
-182
|
8
|
Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
6.636
|
81
|
-305
|
|
8.1
|
Deposits, balances and other liabilities
|
6.636
|
81
|
-305
|
|
8.2
|
Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF
|
55.888
|
0
|
-1.222
|
10 Other liabilities
|
279.144
|
2.116
|
-7.890
|
11 Revaluation accounts
|
543.498
|
0
|
556
|
12 Capital and reserves
|
108.880
|
-42
|
0
|
Total liabilities
|
6.705.112
|
179.314
|
-9.017
