Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 2 October 2020

10/07/2020 | 09:45am EDT

Press release

7 October 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 2 October 2020

In the week ending 2 October 2020 the increase of EUR 10.5 billion in gold and gold receivables (asset item 1) primarily reflected quarterly revaluation adjustments.

The net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and

  1. decreased by EUR 10 billion to EUR 305.2 billion. This change was due to the effects of the quarterly revaluation of assets and liabilities of EUR 10.3 billion, which was partially offset by an increase of EUR 0.3 billion on account of customer and portfolio transactions.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) fell by EUR 5.1 billion to EUR 1,258 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 248.9 billion to EUR 4,691 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy

Reported value

Weekly

Weekly change -

Weekly change -

securities

as at 2 October

change -

redemptions

quarter-end

portfolios

2020

purchases

adjustments

Covered bond

purchase

EUR 0.5 billion

-

-

-EUR 0.0 billion

programme 1

Securities Markets

EUR 32.6 billion

-

-

+EUR 0.1 billion

Programme

Covered bond

purchase

EUR 2.8 billion

-

-

-EUR 0.0 billion

programme 2

Covered bond

EUR 286.7

purchase

+EUR 1.5 billion

-EUR 2.0 billion

-EUR 0.5 billion

billion

programme 3

European Central Bank

Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division

Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, email: media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Press release / 7 October 2020

Asset-backed

securities purchase

EUR 29.2 billion

+EUR 0.1 billion

-EUR 0.1 billion

-EUR 0.0 billion

programme

Public sector

EUR 2,294.5

purchase

+EUR 9.3 billion

-EUR 2.7 billion

-EUR 6.6 billion

billion

programme

Corporate sector

EUR 236.9

purchase

+EUR 1.6 billion

-

-EUR 0.4 billion

billion

programme

Pandemic

emergency

EUR 571.3

+EUR 16.2

-EUR 3.2 billion

-EUR 1.2 billion

purchase

billion

billion

programme

Quarter-end revaluation of the Eurosystem's assets and liabilities

In line with the Eurosystem's harmonised accounting rules, gold, foreign exchange and financial instruments (including part of the securities holdings not purchased for monetary policy purposes) are revalued at market rates and prices as at the end of each quarter.

The net impact of the revaluation on each balance sheet item as at 2 October 2020 is shown in the additional column "Difference compared with last week due to quarter-endadjustments". The gold price and the principal exchange rates used for the revaluation of balances were as follows:

Gold: EUR 1,609.327 per fine oz.

USD: 1.1708 per EUR

JPY: 123.76 per EUR

CNY: 7.9720 per EUR

Special drawing rights: EUR 1.2022 per SDR

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

Quarterly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 2 October 2020

(in EUR millions)

Assets

Balance as at

Difference compared with last week

2 October 2020

due to

quarter-end

transactions

adjustments

1

Gold and gold receivables

559.278

0

10.505

2

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

351.312

1.281

-10.466

2.1

Receivables from the IMF

84.709

-41

-1.833

2.2

Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and

266.603

1.322

-8.634

other external assets

3

Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

22.241

-832

-1.537

4

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro

12.391

-164

13

4.1

Balances with banks, security investments and loans

12.391

-164

13

5

4.2

Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

0

Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy

1.753.336

156.431

0

operations denominated in euro

5.1

Main refinancing operations

1.221

-639

0

5.2

Longer-term refinancing operations

1.752.115

157.070

0

5.3

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

0

5.4

Structural reverse operations

0

0

0

5.5

Marginal lending facility

0

0

0

5.6

Credits related to margin calls

0

0

0

6

Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

34.598

-2.091

2

7

Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro

3.654.302

19.297

-8.247

7.1

Securities held for monetary policy purposes

3.454.455

20.464

-8.505

7.2

Other securities

199.848

-1.168

259

8

General government debt denominated in euro

22.735

0

-69

9

Other assets

294.919

5.392

783

Total assets

6.705.112

179.314

-9.017

Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.

Liabilities

Balance as at

Difference compared with last week

2 October 2020

due to

transactions

quarter-end

adjustments

1

Banknotes in circulation

1.387.949

1.881

0

2

Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy

3.303.063

246.996

0

operations denominated in euro

2.1

Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)

2.807.710

85.466

0

2.2

Deposit facility

495.354

161.530

0

2.3

Fixed-term deposits

0

0

0

2.4

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

0

2.5

Deposits related to margin calls

0

0

0

3

Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

7.398

-50

0

4

Debt certificates issued

0

0

0

5

Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro

787.807

-74.577

0

5.1

General government

732.752

-77.336

0

5.2

Other liabilities

55.055

2.759

0

6

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro

219.021

2.814

26

7

Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

5.828

94

-182

8

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

6.636

81

-305

8.1

Deposits, balances and other liabilities

6.636

81

-305

8.2

Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

0

9

Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF

55.888

0

-1.222

10 Other liabilities

279.144

2.116

-7.890

11 Revaluation accounts

543.498

0

556

12 Capital and reserves

108.880

-42

0

Total liabilities

6.705.112

179.314

-9.017

Global Media Relations, Sonnemannstrasse 20, D-60314 Frankfurt am Main, Tel.: +49 69-1344-74 55, E-mail: media@ecb.europa.eu

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banca d'Italia published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 13:44:07 UTC
