|
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 23 April 2021
23 April 2021
|
Assets (EUR millions)
|
Balance
|
Difference compared with last week due to transactions
|
Totals/sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding
|
1
|
Gold and gold receivables
|
499,295
|
0
|
2
|
Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
351,224
|
555
|
|
2.1
|
Receivables from the IMF
|
86,525
|
−7
|
|
2.2
|
Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets
|
264,699
|
562
|
3
|
Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
27,058
|
287
|
4
|
Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro
|
10,920
|
−148
|
|
4.1
|
Balances with banks, security investments and loans
|
10,920
|
−148
|
|
4.2
|
Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro
|
2,107,101
|
−11
|
|
5.1
|
Main refinancing operations
|
126
|
−11
|
|
5.2
|
Longer-term refinancing operations
|
2,106,975
|
0
|
|
5.3
|
Fine-tuning reverse operations
|
0
|
0
|
|
5.4
|
Structural reverse operations
|
0
|
0
|
|
5.5
|
Marginal lending facility
|
0
|
0
|
|
5.6
|
Credits related to margin calls
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
|
34,343
|
2,426
|
7
|
Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro
|
4,199,477
|
31,606
|
|
7.1
|
Securities held for monetary policy purposes
|
4,005,087
|
31,980
|
|
7.2
|
Other securities
|
194,389
|
−375
|
8
|
General government debt denominated in euro
|
22,646
|
0
|
9
|
Other assets
|
306,217
|
1,367
|
Total assets
|
7,558,280
|
36,081
|
Liabilities (EUR millions)
|
Balance
|
Difference compared with last week due to transactions
|
Totals/sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding
|
1
|
Banknotes in circulation
|
1,452,081
|
2,255
|
2
|
Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro
|
4,183,571
|
85
|
|
2.1
|
Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)
|
3,465,601
|
−12,824
|
|
2.2
|
Deposit facility
|
716,303
|
12,874
|
|
2.3
|
Fixed-term deposits
|
0
|
0
|
|
2.4
|
Fine-tuning reverse operations
|
0
|
0
|
|
2.5
|
Deposits related to margin calls
|
1,667
|
36
|
3
|
Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
|
17,443
|
459
|
4
|
Debt certificates issued
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro
|
748,048
|
33,096
|
|
5.1
|
General government
|
670,340
|
37,588
|
|
5.2
|
Other liabilities
|
77,708
|
−4,492
|
6
|
Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro
|
199,785
|
−2,498
|
7
|
Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
9,832
|
−2
|
8
|
Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
3,159
|
−62
|
|
8.1
|
Deposits, balances and other liabilities
|
3,159
|
−62
|
|
8.2
|
Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF
|
56,176
|
0
|
10
|
Other liabilities
|
292,684
|
2,745
|
11
|
Revaluation accounts
|
485,447
|
0
|
12
|
Capital and reserves
|
110,054
|
3
|
Total liabilities
|
7,558,280
|
36,081
|
|