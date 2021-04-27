Log in
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 23 April 2021

04/27/2021 | 09:11am EDT
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem
23 April 2021
Assets (EUR millions) Balance Difference compared with last week due to transactions
Totals/sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding
1 Gold and gold receivables 499,295 0
2 Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 351,224 555
2.1 Receivables from the IMF 86,525 −7
2.2 Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets 264,699 562
3 Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 27,058 287
4 Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro 10,920 −148
4.1 Balances with banks, security investments and loans 10,920 −148
4.2 Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II 0 0
5 Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro 2,107,101 −11
5.1 Main refinancing operations 126 −11
5.2 Longer-term refinancing operations 2,106,975 0
5.3 Fine-tuning reverse operations 0 0
5.4 Structural reverse operations 0 0
5.5 Marginal lending facility 0 0
5.6 Credits related to margin calls 0 0
6 Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro 34,343 2,426
7 Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro 4,199,477 31,606
7.1 Securities held for monetary policy purposes 4,005,087 31,980
7.2 Other securities 194,389 −375
8 General government debt denominated in euro 22,646 0
9 Other assets 306,217 1,367
Total assets 7,558,280 36,081
Liabilities (EUR millions) Balance Difference compared with last week due to transactions
Totals/sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding
1 Banknotes in circulation 1,452,081 2,255
2 Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro 4,183,571 85
2.1 Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system) 3,465,601 −12,824
2.2 Deposit facility 716,303 12,874
2.3 Fixed-term deposits 0 0
2.4 Fine-tuning reverse operations 0 0
2.5 Deposits related to margin calls 1,667 36
3 Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro 17,443 459
4 Debt certificates issued 0 0
5 Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro 748,048 33,096
5.1 General government 670,340 37,588
5.2 Other liabilities 77,708 −4,492
6 Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro 199,785 −2,498
7 Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 9,832 −2
8 Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 3,159 −62
8.1 Deposits, balances and other liabilities 3,159 −62
8.2 Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II 0 0
9 Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF 56,176 0
10 Other liabilities 292,684 2,745
11 Revaluation accounts 485,447 0
12 Capital and reserves 110,054 3
Total liabilities 7,558,280 36,081
Annexes
27 April 2021

Disclaimer

ECB - European Central Bank published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 13:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
