27 October 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 23 October 2020

In the week ending 23 October 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 0.6 billion to EUR 305.3 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) rose by EUR 415.7 billion to EUR 1,635.9 billion, owing mainly to a shift from the deposit facility (liability item 2.2) to the current accounts (liability item 2.1).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 39 billion to EUR 4,752.2 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities Reported value as at Weekly change - Weekly change - portfolios 23 October 2020 purchases redemptions Covered bond purchase EUR 0.5 billion - - programme 1 Securities Markets Programme EUR 31.2 billion - -EUR 1.5 billion Covered bond purchase EUR 2.8 billion - - programme 2 Covered bond purchase EUR 287.4 billion +EUR 1.6 billion -EUR 0.9 billion programme 3 Asset-backed securities purchase EUR 29.2 billion +EUR 0.2 billion -EUR 0.4 billion programme Public sector purchase programme EUR 2,309.8 billion +EUR 7.6 billion -EUR 0.8 billion Corporate sector purchase EUR 241.5 billion +EUR 2.7 billion -EUR 0.4 billion programme Pandemic emergency purchase EUR 616.9 billion +EUR 18.2 billion -EUR 1.9 billion programme

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).