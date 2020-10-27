Log in
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 23 October 2020

10/27/2020 | 10:30am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

27 October 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 23 October 2020

In the week ending 23 October 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 0.6 billion to EUR 305.3 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) rose by EUR 415.7 billion to EUR 1,635.9 billion, owing mainly to a shift from the deposit facility (liability item 2.2) to the current accounts (liability item 2.1).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 39 billion to EUR 4,752.2 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities

Reported value as at

Weekly change -

Weekly change -

portfolios

23 October 2020

purchases

redemptions

Covered bond purchase

EUR 0.5 billion

-

-

programme 1

Securities Markets Programme

EUR 31.2 billion

-

-EUR 1.5 billion

Covered bond purchase

EUR 2.8 billion

-

-

programme 2

Covered bond purchase

EUR 287.4 billion

+EUR 1.6 billion

-EUR 0.9 billion

programme 3

Asset-backed securities purchase

EUR 29.2 billion

+EUR 0.2 billion

-EUR 0.4 billion

programme

Public sector purchase programme

EUR 2,309.8 billion

+EUR 7.6 billion

-EUR 0.8 billion

Corporate sector purchase

EUR 241.5 billion

+EUR 2.7 billion

-EUR 0.4 billion

programme

Pandemic emergency purchase

EUR 616.9 billion

+EUR 18.2 billion

-EUR 1.9 billion

programme

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

European Central Bank Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, Email: media@ecb.europa.eu, Website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Weekly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 23 October 2020

(in EUR millions)

Assets

Balance as at

Difference compared

23 October 2020

with last week due to

transactions

1

Gold and gold receivables

559.281

2

2

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

352.644

817

2.1

Receivables from the IMF

84.836

128

2.2

Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets

267.809

689

3

Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

20.933

-175

4

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro

12.092

-913

4.1

Balances with banks, security investments and loans

12.092

-913

4.2

Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

5

Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro

1.754.149

16

5.1

Main refinancing operations

1.007

-3

5.2

Longer-term refinancing operations

1.753.123

0

5.3

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

5.4

Structural reverse operations

0

0

5.5

Marginal lending facility

19

19

5.6

Credits related to margin calls

0

0

6

Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

35.659

2.429

7

Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro

3.717.492

23.942

7.1

Securities held for monetary policy purposes

3.519.144

24.254

7.2

Other securities

198.349

-311

8

General government debt denominated in euro

22.735

0

9

Other assets

306.839

12.181

Total assets

6.781.825

38.300

Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.

Liabilities

Balance as at

Difference compared

23 October 2020

with last week due to

transactions

1

Banknotes in circulation

1.391.595

1.294

2

Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro

3.360.579

37.681

2.1

Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)

3.242.313

453.366

2.2

Deposit facility

118.264

-415.687

2.3

Fixed-term deposits

0

0

2.4

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

2.5

Deposits related to margin calls

2

2

3

Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

6.051

-951

4

Debt certificates issued

0

0

5

Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro

806.483

8.895

5.1

General government

747.087

9.533

5.2

Other liabilities

59.396

-638

6

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro

212.495

-11.914

7

Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

6.096

152

8

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

6.253

-140

8.1

Deposits, balances and other liabilities

6.253

-140

8.2

Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

9

Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF

55.888

0

10 Other liabilities

284.007

3.284

11 Revaluation accounts

543.498

0

12 Capital and reserves

108.880

0

Total liabilities

6.781.825

38.300

