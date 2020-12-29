|
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 25 December 2020
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem
25 December 2020
Assets (EUR millions)
Balance
Difference compared with last week due to transactions
Totals/sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding
1
Gold and gold receivables
559,281
0
2
Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
356,743
2,092
2.1
Receivables from the IMF
87,079
841
2.2
Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets
269,664
1,251
3
Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
24,535
−679
4
Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro
12,966
737
4.1
Balances with banks, security investments and loans
12,966
737
4.2
Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II
0
0
5
Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro
1,792,839
−84
5.1
Main refinancing operations
262
−82
5.2
Longer-term refinancing operations
1,792,574
0
5.3
Fine-tuning reverse operations
0
0
5.4
Structural reverse operations
0
0
5.5
Marginal lending facility
3
−2
5.6
Credits related to margin calls
0
0
6
Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
31,920
−4,735
7
Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro
3,900,861
5,256
7.1
Securities held for monetary policy purposes
3,704,857
4,875
7.2
Other securities
196,004
381
8
General government debt denominated in euro
22,733
−2
9
Other assets
312,783
3,180
Total assets
7,014,661
5,764
Liabilities (EUR millions)
Balance
Difference compared with last week due to transactions
1
Banknotes in circulation
1,433,564
8,908
2
Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro
3,570,863
−29,693
2.1
Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)
2,979,440
−57,397
2.2
Deposit facility
591,423
27,704
2.3
Fixed-term deposits
0
0
2.4
Fine-tuning reverse operations
0
0
2.5
Deposits related to margin calls
0
0
3
Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
17,801
2,221
4
Debt certificates issued
0
0
5
Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro
621,330
−21,936
5.1
General government
540,119
−20,366
5.2
Other liabilities
81,211
−1,569
6
Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro
349,241
48,906
7
Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
7,966
−397
8
Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
4,055
258
8.1
Deposits, balances and other liabilities
4,055
258
8.2
Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II
0
0
9
Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF
55,888
0
10
Other liabilities
301,658
−2,502
11
Revaluation accounts
543,498
0
12
Capital and reserves
108,797
0
Total liabilities
7,014,661
5,764
29 December 2020Commentary
