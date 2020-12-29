Log in
News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest News
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 25 December 2020

12/29/2020 | 09:17am EST
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem
25 December 2020
Assets (EUR millions) Balance Difference compared with last week due to transactions
Totals/sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding
1 Gold and gold receivables 559,281 0
2 Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 356,743 2,092
2.1 Receivables from the IMF 87,079 841
2.2 Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets 269,664 1,251
3 Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 24,535 −679
4 Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro 12,966 737
4.1 Balances with banks, security investments and loans 12,966 737
4.2 Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II 0 0
5 Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro 1,792,839 −84
5.1 Main refinancing operations 262 −82
5.2 Longer-term refinancing operations 1,792,574 0
5.3 Fine-tuning reverse operations 0 0
5.4 Structural reverse operations 0 0
5.5 Marginal lending facility 3 −2
5.6 Credits related to margin calls 0 0
6 Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro 31,920 −4,735
7 Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro 3,900,861 5,256
7.1 Securities held for monetary policy purposes 3,704,857 4,875
7.2 Other securities 196,004 381
8 General government debt denominated in euro 22,733 −2
9 Other assets 312,783 3,180
Total assets 7,014,661 5,764
Liabilities (EUR millions) Balance Difference compared with last week due to transactions
Totals/sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding
1 Banknotes in circulation 1,433,564 8,908
2 Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro 3,570,863 −29,693
2.1 Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system) 2,979,440 −57,397
2.2 Deposit facility 591,423 27,704
2.3 Fixed-term deposits 0 0
2.4 Fine-tuning reverse operations 0 0
2.5 Deposits related to margin calls 0 0
3 Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro 17,801 2,221
4 Debt certificates issued 0 0
5 Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro 621,330 −21,936
5.1 General government 540,119 −20,366
5.2 Other liabilities 81,211 −1,569
6 Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro 349,241 48,906
7 Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 7,966 −397
8 Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 4,055 258
8.1 Deposits, balances and other liabilities 4,055 258
8.2 Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II 0 0
9 Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF 55,888 0
10 Other liabilities 301,658 −2,502
11 Revaluation accounts 543,498 0
12 Capital and reserves 108,797 0
Total liabilities 7,014,661 5,764
29 December 2020Commentary

Disclaimer

ECB - European Central Bank published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 14:16:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
