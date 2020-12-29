Log in
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 25 December 2020 (351 KB)

12/29/2020 | 09:27am EST
PRESS RELEASE

29 December 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 25 December 2020

In the week ending 25 December 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 1.6 billion to EUR 313.4 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) fell by EUR 27.8 billion to EUR 1,201.4 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) decreased by EUR 20.8 billion to EUR 5,004.4 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities

Reported value as at

Weekly change -

Weekly change -

portfolios

25 December 2020

purchases

redemptions

Covered bond purchase

EUR 0.5 billion

-

-

programme 1

Securities Markets Programme

EUR 28.6 billion

-

-

Covered bond purchase

EUR 2.8 billion

-

-

programme 2

Covered bond purchase

EUR 288.0 billion

+EUR 0.1 billion

-

programme 3

Asset-backed securities purchase

EUR 29.7 billion

-

-EUR 0.3 billion

programme

Public sector purchase

EUR 2,348.4 billion

+EUR 1.6 billion

-EUR 0.2 billion

programme

Corporate sector purchase

EUR 251.0 billion

+EUR 0.1 billion

-

programme

Pandemic emergency purchase

EUR 755.9 billion

+EUR 3.7 billion

-EUR 0.1 billion

programme

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

European Central Bank Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, Email: media@ecb.europa.eu, Website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Weekly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 25 December 2020

(in EUR millions)

Assets

Balance as at

Difference compared

25 December 2020

with last week due to

transactions

1

Gold and gold receivables

559,281

0

2

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

356,743

2,092

2.1

Receivables from the IMF

87,079

841

2.2

Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets

269,664

1,251

3

Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

24,535

-679

4

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro

12,966

737

4.1

Balances with banks, security investments and loans

12,966

737

4.2

Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

5

Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro

1,792,839

-84

5.1

Main refinancing operations

262

-82

5.2

Longer-term refinancing operations

1,792,574

0

5.3

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

5.4

Structural reverse operations

0

0

5.5

Marginal lending facility

3

-2

5.6

Credits related to margin calls

0

0

6

Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

31,920

-4,735

7

Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro

3,900,861

5,256

7.1

Securities held for monetary policy purposes

3,704,857

4,875

7.2

Other securities

196,004

381

8

General government debt denominated in euro

22,733

-2

9

Other assets

312,783

3,180

Total assets

7,014,661

5,764

Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.

Liabilities

Balance as at

Difference compared

25 December 2020

with last week due to

transactions

1

Banknotes in circulation

1,433,564

8,908

2

Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in

euro

3,570,863

-29,693

2.1

Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)

2,979,440

-57,397

2.2

Deposit facility

591,423

27,704

2.3

Fixed-term deposits

0

0

2.4

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

2.5

Deposits related to margin calls

0

0

3

Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

17,801

2,221

4

Debt certificates issued

0

0

5

Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro

621,330

-21,936

5.1

General government

540,119

-20,366

5.2

Other liabilities

81,211

-1,569

6

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro

349,241

48,906

7

Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

7,966

-397

8

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

4,055

258

8.1

Deposits, balances and other liabilities

4,055

258

8.2

Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

9

Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF

55,888

0

10 Other liabilities

301,658

-2,502

11 Revaluation accounts

543,498

0

12 Capital and reserves

108,797

0

Total liabilities

7,014,661

5,764

Global Media Relations, Sonnemannstrasse 20, D-60314 Frankfurt am Main, Tel.: +49 69-1344-74 55, E-mail: media@ecb.europa.eu

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco de España published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 14:26:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
