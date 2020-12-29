Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 25 December 2020 (351 KB)

PRESS RELEASE

29 December 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 25 December 2020

In the week ending 25 December 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 1.6 billion to EUR 313.4 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) fell by EUR 27.8 billion to EUR 1,201.4 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) decreased by EUR 20.8 billion to EUR 5,004.4 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.