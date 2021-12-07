Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 3 December 2021 (462 KB)

PRESS RELEASE

7 December 2021

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 3 December 2021

In the week ending 3 December 2021 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) decreased by EUR 0.2 billion to EUR 321 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) fell by EUR 22.1 billion to EUR 1,413.1 billion, mainly owing to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 88.5 billion to EUR 6,144.3 billion.