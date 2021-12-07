Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 3 December 2021 (462 KB)

Log in
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 3 December 2021

12/07/2021
PRESS RELEASE

7 December 2021

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 3 December 2021

In the week ending 3 December 2021 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) decreased by EUR 0.2 billion to EUR 321 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) fell by EUR 22.1 billion to EUR 1,413.1 billion, mainly owing to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 88.5 billion to EUR 6,144.3 billion.

PRESS RELEASE / 7 December 2021

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 3 December 2021

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities

Reported value as at

Weekly change -

Weekly change -

portfolios

3 December 2021

purchases

redemptions

Covered bond purchase

EUR 0.4 billion

-

-

programme 1

Securities Markets Programme

EUR 6.5 billion

-

-

Covered bond purchase

EUR 2.4 billion

-

-

programme 2

Covered bond purchase

EUR 298.5 billion

+EUR 1.1 billion

-EUR 0.5 billion

programme 3

Asset-backed securities purchase

EUR 28.9 billion

+EUR 0.2 billion

-EUR 0.1 billion

programme

Public sector purchase

EUR 2,484.1 billion

+EUR 6.7 billion

-EUR 5.2 billion

programme

Corporate sector purchase

EUR 307.8 billion

+EUR 1.0 billion

-EUR 0.4 billion

programme

Pandemic emergency purchase

EUR 1,547.2 billion

+EUR 17.8 billion

-EUR 7.1 billion

programme

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

European Central Bank Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, Email: media@ecb.europa.eu, Website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Weekly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 3 December 2021

(in EUR millions)

Assets

Balance as at

Difference compared

3 December 2021

with last week due to

transactions

1

Gold and gold receivables

517,932

38

2

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

490,847

169

2.1

Receivables from the IMF

214,916

-1

2.2

Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets

275,931

170

3

Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

24,341

-1,799

4

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro

9,994

-408

4.1

Balances with banks, security investments and loans

9,994

-408

4.2

Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

5

Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro

2,208,821

43

5.1

Main refinancing operations

200

43

5.2

Longer-term refinancing operations

2,208,621

0

5.3

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

5.4

Structural reverse operations

0

0

5.5

Marginal lending facility

0

0

5.6

Credits related to margin calls

0

0

6

Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

27,308

-99

7

Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro

4,850,974

12,379

7.1

Securities held for monetary policy purposes

4,675,984

13,452

7.2

Other securities

174,990

-1,073

8

General government debt denominated in euro

22,153

0

9

Other assets

317,538

2,593

Total assets

8,469,908

12,917

Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.

Liabilities

Balance as at

Difference compared

3 December 2021

with last week due to

transactions

1

Banknotes in circulation

1,523,290

5,008

2

Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro

4,623,125

83,482

2.1

Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)

3,827,360

61,313

2.2

Deposit facility

793,617

22,147

2.3

Fixed-term deposits

0

0

2.4

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

2.5

Deposits related to margin calls

2,148

22

3

Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

40,095

2,782

4

Debt certificates issued

0

0

5

Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro

735,893

-95,222

5.1

General government

620,375

-87,410

5.2

Other liabilities

115,518

-7,812

6

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro

417,266

17,754

7

Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

14,215

-1,502

8

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

3,843

41

8.1

Deposits, balances and other liabilities

3,843

41

8.2

Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

9

Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF

176,130

0

10 Other liabilities

320,800

613

11 Revaluation accounts

505,979

0

12 Capital and reserves

109,272

-40

Total liabilities

8,469,908

12,917

Global Media Relations, Sonnemannstrasse 20, D-60314 Frankfurt am Main, Tel.: +49 69-1344-74 55, E-mail: media@ecb.europa.eu

Disclaimer

Banco de España published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 16:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
