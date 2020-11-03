PRESS RELEASE
3 November 2020
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 30 October 2020
In the week ending 30 October 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 0.1 billion to EUR 305.4 billion.
As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) decreased by EUR 502 billion to EUR 1,133.9 billion, owing mainly to a shift from the current accounts (liability item 2.1) to the deposit facility (liability item 2.2).
Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) rose by EUR 12 billion to EUR 4,764.1 billion.
The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.
|
Monetary policy securities
|
Reported value as at
|
Weekly change -
|
Weekly change -
|
portfolios
|
30 October 2020
|
purchases
|
redemptions
|
Covered bond purchase
|
EUR 0.5 billion
|
-
|
-
|
programme 1
|
|
|
|
Securities Markets Programme
|
EUR 31.2 billion
|
-
|
-
|
Covered bond purchase
|
EUR 2.8 billion
|
-
|
-
|
programme 2
|
|
|
|
Covered bond purchase
|
EUR 285.9 billion
|
+EUR 1.3 billion
|
-EUR 2.8 billion
|
programme 3
|
|
|
|
Asset-backed securities purchase
|
EUR 29.4 billion
|
+EUR 0.6 billion
|
-EUR 0.4 billion
|
programme
|
|
|
|
Public sector purchase
|
EUR 2,309.3 billion
|
+EUR 9.8 billion
|
-EUR 10.3 billion
|
programme
|
|
|
|
Corporate sector purchase
|
EUR 243.3 billion
|
+EUR 2.0 billion
|
-EUR 0.2 billion
|
programme
|
|
|
|
Pandemic emergency purchase
|
EUR 627.6 billion
|
+EUR 12.6 billion
|
-EUR 1.9 billion
|
programme
|
|
|
The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).
Weekly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 30 October 2020
(in EUR millions)
|
Assets
|
Balance as at
|
Difference compared
|
|
|
|
30 October 2020
|
with last week due to
|
|
|
|
|
transactions
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Gold and gold receivables
|
559 281
|
0
|
2
|
Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
353 444
|
800
|
|
2.1
|
Receivables from the IMF
|
84 860
|
24
|
|
2.2
|
Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets
|
268 584
|
775
|
3
|
Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
20 228
|
-705
|
4
|
Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro
|
11 924
|
-169
|
|
4.1
|
Balances with banks, security investments and loans
|
11 924
|
-169
|
|
4.2
|
Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro
|
1 754 124
|
-26
|
|
5.1
|
Main refinancing operations
|
1 036
|
29
|
|
5.2
|
Longer-term refinancing operations
|
1 753 068
|
-56
|
|
5.3
|
Fine-tuning reverse operations
|
0
|
0
|
|
5.4
|
Structural reverse operations
|
0
|
0
|
|
5.5
|
Marginal lending facility
|
20
|
1
|
|
5.6
|
Credits related to margin calls
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
|
26 038
|
-9 620
|
7
|
Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro
|
3 723 943
|
6 451
|
|
7.1
|
Securities held for monetary policy purposes
|
3 529 936
|
10 792
|
|
7.2
|
Other securities
|
194 007
|
-4 341
|
8
|
General government debt denominated in euro
|
22 735
|
0
|
9
|
Other assets
|
304 046
|
-2 793
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
6 775 763
|
-6 062
|
Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
Balance as at
|
Difference compared
|
|
30 October 2020
|
with last week due to
|
|
|
transactions
|
|
|
|
1
|
Banknotes in circulation
|
1 393 980
|
2 385
|
2
|
Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in
|
3 370 170
|
9 591
|
euro
|
|
|
2.1
|
Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)
|
2 749 965
|
-492 347
|
|
2.2
|
Deposit facility
|
620 202
|
501 938
|
|
2.3
|
Fixed-term deposits
|
0
|
0
|
|
2.4
|
Fine-tuning reverse operations
|
0
|
0
|
|
2.5
|
Deposits related to margin calls
|
3
|
1
|
3
|
Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
|
6 291
|
240
|
4
|
Debt certificates issued
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro
|
787 814
|
-18 668
|
|
5.1
|
General government
|
721 946
|
-25 141
|
|
5.2
|
Other liabilities
|
65 869
|
6 473
|
6
|
Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro
|
212 033
|
-462
|
7
|
Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
6 086
|
-10
|
8
|
Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
6 295
|
42
|
|
8.1
|
Deposits, balances and other liabilities
|
6 295
|
42
|
|
8.2
|
Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF
|
55 888
|
0
|
10 Other liabilities
|
284 827
|
820
|
11 Revaluation accounts
|
543 498
|
0
|
12 Capital and reserves
|
108 881
|
0
|
Total liabilities
|
6 775 763
|
-6 062
