PRESS RELEASE

3 November 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 30 October 2020

In the week ending 30 October 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 0.1 billion to EUR 305.4 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) decreased by EUR 502 billion to EUR 1,133.9 billion, owing mainly to a shift from the current accounts (liability item 2.1) to the deposit facility (liability item 2.2).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) rose by EUR 12 billion to EUR 4,764.1 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.