Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 30 October 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 11:25am EST

PRESS RELEASE

3 November 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 30 October 2020

In the week ending 30 October 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 0.1 billion to EUR 305.4 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) decreased by EUR 502 billion to EUR 1,133.9 billion, owing mainly to a shift from the current accounts (liability item 2.1) to the deposit facility (liability item 2.2).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) rose by EUR 12 billion to EUR 4,764.1 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities

Reported value as at

Weekly change -

Weekly change -

portfolios

30 October 2020

purchases

redemptions

Covered bond purchase

EUR 0.5 billion

-

-

programme 1

Securities Markets Programme

EUR 31.2 billion

-

-

Covered bond purchase

EUR 2.8 billion

-

-

programme 2

Covered bond purchase

EUR 285.9 billion

+EUR 1.3 billion

-EUR 2.8 billion

programme 3

Asset-backed securities purchase

EUR 29.4 billion

+EUR 0.6 billion

-EUR 0.4 billion

programme

Public sector purchase

EUR 2,309.3 billion

+EUR 9.8 billion

-EUR 10.3 billion

programme

Corporate sector purchase

EUR 243.3 billion

+EUR 2.0 billion

-EUR 0.2 billion

programme

Pandemic emergency purchase

EUR 627.6 billion

+EUR 12.6 billion

-EUR 1.9 billion

programme

PRESS RELEASE / 3 November 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 30 October 2020

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

European Central Bank Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, Email: media@ecb.europa.eu, Website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Weekly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 30 October 2020

(in EUR millions)

Assets

Balance as at

Difference compared

30 October 2020

with last week due to

transactions

1

Gold and gold receivables

559 281

0

2

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

353 444

800

2.1

Receivables from the IMF

84 860

24

2.2

Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets

268 584

775

3

Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

20 228

-705

4

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro

11 924

-169

4.1

Balances with banks, security investments and loans

11 924

-169

4.2

Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

5

Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro

1 754 124

-26

5.1

Main refinancing operations

1 036

29

5.2

Longer-term refinancing operations

1 753 068

-56

5.3

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

5.4

Structural reverse operations

0

0

5.5

Marginal lending facility

20

1

5.6

Credits related to margin calls

0

0

6

Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

26 038

-9 620

7

Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro

3 723 943

6 451

7.1

Securities held for monetary policy purposes

3 529 936

10 792

7.2

Other securities

194 007

-4 341

8

General government debt denominated in euro

22 735

0

9

Other assets

304 046

-2 793

Total assets

6 775 763

-6 062

Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.

Liabilities

Balance as at

Difference compared

30 October 2020

with last week due to

transactions

1

Banknotes in circulation

1 393 980

2 385

2

Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in

3 370 170

9 591

euro

2.1

Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)

2 749 965

-492 347

2.2

Deposit facility

620 202

501 938

2.3

Fixed-term deposits

0

0

2.4

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

2.5

Deposits related to margin calls

3

1

3

Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

6 291

240

4

Debt certificates issued

0

0

5

Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro

787 814

-18 668

5.1

General government

721 946

-25 141

5.2

Other liabilities

65 869

6 473

6

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro

212 033

-462

7

Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

6 086

-10

8

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

6 295

42

8.1

Deposits, balances and other liabilities

6 295

42

8.2

Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

9

Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF

55 888

0

10 Other liabilities

284 827

820

11 Revaluation accounts

543 498

0

12 Capital and reserves

108 881

0

Total liabilities

6 775 763

-6 062

Global Media Relations, Sonnemannstrasse 20, D-60314 Frankfurt am Main, Tel.: +49 69-1344-74 55, E-mail: media@ecb.europa.eu

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banque de France published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 16:24:08 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:35aFLITWAYS TECHNOLOGY INC. : Bankruptcy or Receivership, Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11:35aNCAB : Invitation to NCAB´s Q3 telephone conference on November 10
PU
11:35a2020-10-30 : Abcourt is pleased to report a gross profit of $1,940,767 and a net profit $358,856 for annual 2020
PU
11:35aUFP TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Q3 2020 Results
PU
11:35aMERCURY : Military & Aerospace Electronics 2020 Innovators Awards
PU
11:35aCapital increase for Helvetica Swiss Opportunity fully subscribed and completed
TE
11:34aOSSDSIGN : announces intention to carry out a directed share issue as part of the financing of the acquisition of Sirakoss
AQ
11:33aMexican manufacturing PMI at 7-month high, but still weak
RE
11:33aOSSDSIGN : acquires Sirakoss, enters USD 4 billion bone graft market
AQ
11:33aOSSDSIGN : - strong sales in third quarter 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MARKETS UNDER TRUMP: Build the Wall (Street)!... and China
2EXCLUSIVE: Tired of Trump, Deutsche Bank games ways to sever ties with the president - sources
3BAYER AG : Bayer takes $10 billion writedown, flags higher Roundup settlement bill
4Ant Group's $37 billion listing suspended as China slams on brakes
5HANG SENG : China's Ant expected to double on debut amid pent-up retail demand - fund managers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group