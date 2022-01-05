Log in
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 31 December 2021

01/05/2022 | 09:08am EST
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem
31 December 2021
Assets (EUR millions) Balance Difference compared with last week due to
i)transactions
ii)quarter-end adjustments
Totals/sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding
i) ii)
1 Gold and gold receivables 559,373 0 41,440
2 Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 500,090 968 7,803
2.1 Receivables from the IMF 218,902 0 3,295
2.2 Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets 281,188 968 4,508
3 Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 24,554 −754 565
4 Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro 12,982 −259 −36
4.1 Balances with banks, security investments and loans 12,982 −259 −36
4.2 Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II 0 0 0
5 Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro 2,201,882 161 0
5.1 Main refinancing operations 386 161 0
5.2 Longer-term refinancing operations 2,201,496 0 0
5.3 Fine-tuning reverse operations 0 0 0
5.4 Structural reverse operations 0 0 0
5.5 Marginal lending facility 0 0 0
5.6 Credits related to margin calls 0 0 0
6 Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro 26,553 −1,833 0
7 Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro 4,886,484 −397 −9,691
7.1 Securities held for monetary policy purposes 4,713,478 −413 −9,906
7.2 Other securities 173,007 16 215
8 General government debt denominated in euro 22,168 −2 18
9 Other assets 332,287 3,202 12,879
Total assets 8,566,372 1,086 52,979
Liabilities (EUR millions) Balance Difference compared with last week due to
i)transactions
ii)quarter-end adjustments
Totals/sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding
i) ii)
1 Banknotes in circulation 1,544,386 1,404 0
2 Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro 4,293,938 −145,950 0
2.1 Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system) 3,512,153 −246,873 0
2.2 Deposit facility 779,596 100,886 0
2.3 Fixed-term deposits 0 0 0
2.4 Fine-tuning reverse operations 0 0 0
2.5 Deposits related to margin calls 2,188 37 0
3 Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro 76,674 23,119 −1
4 Debt certificates issued 0 0 0
5 Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro 757,066 5,566 −17
5.1 General government 590,386 −3,074 −17
5.2 Other liabilities 166,679 8,640 0
6 Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro 709,957 116,998 9
7 Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 14,106 −388 317
8 Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 2,729 −852 65
8.1 Deposits, balances and other liabilities 2,729 −852 65
8.2 Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II 0 0 0
9 Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF 178,834 0 2,705
10 Other liabilities 324,596 1,189 1,068
11 Revaluation accounts 554,814 0 48,834
12 Capital and reserves 109,272 0 0
Total liabilities 8,566,372 1,086 52,979
Annexes
5 January 2022

Disclaimer

ECB - European Central Bank published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 14:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
