Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 31 December 2021
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem
31 December 2021
Assets (EUR millions)
Balance
Difference compared with last week due to
i)transactions
ii)quarter-end adjustments
Totals/sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding
i)
ii)
1
Gold and gold receivables
559,373
0
41,440
2
Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
500,090
968
7,803
2.1
Receivables from the IMF
218,902
0
3,295
2.2
Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets
281,188
968
4,508
3
Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
24,554
−754
565
4
Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro
12,982
−259
−36
4.1
Balances with banks, security investments and loans
12,982
−259
−36
4.2
Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II
0
0
0
5
Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro
2,201,882
161
0
5.1
Main refinancing operations
386
161
0
5.2
Longer-term refinancing operations
2,201,496
0
0
5.3
Fine-tuning reverse operations
0
0
0
5.4
Structural reverse operations
0
0
0
5.5
Marginal lending facility
0
0
0
5.6
Credits related to margin calls
0
0
0
6
Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
26,553
−1,833
0
7
Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro
4,886,484
−397
−9,691
7.1
Securities held for monetary policy purposes
4,713,478
−413
−9,906
7.2
Other securities
173,007
16
215
8
General government debt denominated in euro
22,168
−2
18
9
Other assets
332,287
3,202
12,879
Total assets
8,566,372
1,086
52,979
Liabilities (EUR millions)
Balance
Difference compared with last week due to
i)transactions
ii)quarter-end adjustments
i)
ii)
1
Banknotes in circulation
1,544,386
1,404
0
2
Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro
4,293,938
−145,950
0
2.1
Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)
3,512,153
−246,873
0
2.2
Deposit facility
779,596
100,886
0
2.3
Fixed-term deposits
0
0
0
2.4
Fine-tuning reverse operations
0
0
0
2.5
Deposits related to margin calls
2,188
37
0
3
Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
76,674
23,119
−1
4
Debt certificates issued
0
0
0
5
Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro
757,066
5,566
−17
5.1
General government
590,386
−3,074
−17
5.2
Other liabilities
166,679
8,640
0
6
Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro
709,957
116,998
9
7
Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
14,106
−388
317
8
Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
2,729
−852
65
8.1
Deposits, balances and other liabilities
2,729
−852
65
8.2
Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II
0
0
0
9
Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF
178,834
0
2,705
10
Other liabilities
324,596
1,189
1,068
11
Revaluation accounts
554,814
0
48,834
12
Capital and reserves
109,272
0
0
Total liabilities
8,566,372
1,086
52,979
