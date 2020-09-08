PRESS RELEASE

8 September 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 4 September 2020

In the week ending 4 September 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 0.6 billion to EUR 317.1 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) decreased by EUR 16.2 billion to EUR 1,103.4 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) rose by EUR 90.9 billion to EUR 4,499.5 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios Reported value as at 4 September 2020 Weekly change - purchases Weekly change - redemptions Covered bond purchase programme 1 EUR 0.5 billion - - Securities Markets Programme EUR 32.6 billion - -EUR 2.0 billion Covered bond purchase programme 2 EUR 2.8 billion - - Covered bond purchase programme 3 EUR 285.3 billion +EUR 0.9 billion - Asset-backed securities purchase programme EUR 29.5 billion - - Public sector purchase programme EUR 2,273.7 billion +EUR 8.9 billion -EUR 8.5 billion Corporate sector purchase programme EUR 229.4 billion +EUR 1.3 billion -EUR 0.1 billion Pandemic emergency purchase programme EUR 512.3 billion +EUR 15.1 billion -EUR 0.8 billion

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks(ECB/2016/34).

Weekly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 4 September 2020

(in EUR millions)

Assets Balance as at 4 September 2020 1 Gold and gold receivables 548.767 1 2 Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 359.531 907 2.1 Receivables from the IMF 85.816 -7 2.2 Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets 273.715 914 3 Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 27.548 -275 4 Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro 13.813 2.274 4.1 Balances with banks, security investments and loans 13.813 2.274 4.2 Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II 0 0 5 Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro 1.596.613 723 5.1 Main refinancing operations 1.568 -65 5.2 Longer-term refinancing operations 1.595.045 794 5.3 Fine-tuning reverse operations 0 0 5.4 Structural reverse operations 0 0 5.5 Marginal lending facility 0 -5 5.6 Credits related to margin calls 0 0 6 Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro 35.205 3.247 7 Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro 3.567.925 13.616 7.1 Securities held for monetary policy purposes 3.366.167 14.936 7.2 Other securities 201.759 -1.320 8 General government debt denominated in euro 22.804 0 9 Other assets 286.650 -1.872 Total assets 6.458.857 18.621 Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.

Difference compared Liabilities Balance as at with last week due to 4 September 2020 transactions 1 Banknotes in circulation 1.384.460 1.395 2 Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro 3.115.085 89.494 2.1 Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system) 2.621.915 72.560 2.2 Deposit facility 493.170 16.934 2.3 Fixed-term deposits 0 0 2.4 Fine-tuning reverse operations 0 0 2.5 Deposits related to margin calls 0 0 3 Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro 9.603 3.507 4 Debt certificates issued 0 0 5 Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro 737.757 -84.492 5.1 General government 679.247 -84.489 5.2 Other liabilities 58.510 -3 6 Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro 209.904 5.722 7 Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 5.672 257 8 Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 7.207 -185 8.1 Deposits, balances and other liabilities 7.207 -185 8.2 Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II 0 0 9 Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF 57.110 0 10 Other liabilities 280.195 2.964 11 Revaluation accounts 542.941 0 12 Capital and reserves 108.922 -42 Total liabilities 6.458.857 18.621

