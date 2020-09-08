Log in
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 4 September 2020

09/08/2020 | 09:30am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

8 September 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 4 September 2020

In the week ending 4 September 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 0.6 billion to EUR 317.1 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) decreased by EUR 16.2 billion to EUR 1,103.4 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) rose by EUR 90.9 billion to EUR 4,499.5 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios

Reported value as at 4 September 2020

Weekly change - purchases

Weekly change - redemptions

Covered bond purchase programme 1

EUR 0.5 billion

-

-

Securities Markets Programme

EUR 32.6 billion

-

-EUR 2.0 billion

Covered bond purchase programme 2

EUR 2.8 billion

-

-

Covered bond purchase programme 3

EUR 285.3 billion

+EUR 0.9 billion

-

Asset-backed securities purchase programme

EUR 29.5 billion

-

-

Public sector purchase programme

EUR 2,273.7 billion

+EUR 8.9 billion

-EUR 8.5 billion

Corporate sector purchase programme

EUR 229.4 billion

+EUR 1.3 billion

-EUR 0.1 billion

Pandemic emergency purchase programme

EUR 512.3 billion

+EUR 15.1 billion

-EUR 0.8 billion

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks(ECB/2016/34).

European Central Bank Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, Email:media@ecb.europa.eu, Website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Weekly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 4 September 2020

(in EUR millions)

Assets

Balance as at

4 September 2020

1 Gold and gold receivables

548.767

1

2 Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

359.531

907

2.1 Receivables from the IMF

85.816

-7

2.2 Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets

273.715

914

3 Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

27.548

-275

4 Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro

13.813

2.274

4.1 Balances with banks, security investments and loans

13.813

2.274

4.2 Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

5 Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro

1.596.613

723

5.1 Main refinancing operations

1.568

-65

5.2 Longer-term refinancing operations

1.595.045

794

5.3 Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

5.4 Structural reverse operations

0

0

5.5 Marginal lending facility

0

-5

5.6 Credits related to margin calls

0

0

6 Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

35.205

3.247

7 Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro

3.567.925

13.616

7.1 Securities held for monetary policy purposes

3.366.167

14.936

7.2 Other securities

201.759

-1.320

8 General government debt denominated in euro

22.804

0

9 Other assets

286.650

-1.872

Total assets

6.458.857

18.621

Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.

Difference compared

Liabilities

Balance as at

with last week due to

4 September 2020

transactions

1 Banknotes in circulation

1.384.460

1.395

2 Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro

3.115.085

89.494

2.1 Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)

2.621.915

72.560

2.2 Deposit facility

493.170

16.934

2.3 Fixed-term deposits

0

0

2.4 Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

2.5 Deposits related to margin calls

0

0

3 Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

9.603

3.507

4 Debt certificates issued

0

0

5 Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro

737.757

-84.492

5.1 General government

679.247

-84.489

5.2 Other liabilities

58.510

-3

6 Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro

209.904

5.722

7 Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

5.672

257

8 Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

7.207

-185

8.1 Deposits, balances and other liabilities

7.207

-185

8.2 Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

9 Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF

57.110

0

10 Other liabilities

280.195

2.964

11 Revaluation accounts

542.941

0

12 Capital and reserves

108.922

-42

Total liabilities

6.458.857

18.621

Global Media Relations, Sonnemannstrasse 20, D-60314 Frankfurt am Main, Tel.: +49 69-13 44-74 55, E-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banca d'Italia published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 13:29:02 UTC
