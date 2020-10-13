PRESS RELEASE

13 October 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 9 October 2020

In the week ending 9 October 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 0.4 billion to EUR 305.6 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) decreased by EUR 54.3 billion to EUR 1,203.7 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 37.4 billion to EUR 4,728.4 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities Reported value as at Weekly change - Weekly change - portfolios 9 October 2020 purchases redemptions Covered bond purchase EUR 0.5 billion - -EUR 0.0 billion programme 1 Securities Markets EUR 32.6 billion - - Programme Covered bond purchase EUR 2.8 billion - - programme 2 Covered bond purchase EUR 286.8 billion +EUR 1.3 billion -EUR 1.2 billion programme 3 Asset-backed securities EUR 29.2 billion +EUR 0.0 billion - purchase programme Public sector purchase EUR 2,304.9 billion +EUR 10.5 billion -EUR 0.0 billion programme Corporate sector purchase EUR 237.2 billion +EUR 0.4 billion -EUR 0.1 billion programme Pandemic emergency EUR 584.7 billion +EUR 16.9 billion -EUR 3.5 billion purchase programme

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).