Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 9 October 2020

10/13/2020 | 09:35am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

13 October 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 9 October 2020

In the week ending 9 October 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 0.4 billion to EUR 305.6 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) decreased by EUR 54.3 billion to EUR 1,203.7 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 37.4 billion to EUR 4,728.4 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities

Reported value as at

Weekly change -

Weekly change -

portfolios

9 October 2020

purchases

redemptions

Covered bond purchase

EUR 0.5 billion

-

-EUR 0.0 billion

programme 1

Securities Markets

EUR 32.6 billion

-

-

Programme

Covered bond purchase

EUR 2.8 billion

-

-

programme 2

Covered bond purchase

EUR 286.8 billion

+EUR 1.3 billion

-EUR 1.2 billion

programme 3

Asset-backed securities

EUR 29.2 billion

+EUR 0.0 billion

-

purchase programme

Public sector purchase

EUR 2,304.9 billion

+EUR 10.5 billion

-EUR 0.0 billion

programme

Corporate sector purchase

EUR 237.2 billion

+EUR 0.4 billion

-EUR 0.1 billion

programme

Pandemic emergency

EUR 584.7 billion

+EUR 16.9 billion

-EUR 3.5 billion

purchase programme

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

European Central Bank Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, E-mail: media@ecb.europa.eu, Website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Weekly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 9 October 2020

(in EUR millions)

Assets

Balance as at

Difference compared

9 October 2020

with last week due to

transactions

1

Gold and gold receivables

559,278

0

2

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

350,756

-555

2.1

Receivables from the IMF

84,709

0

2.2

Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets

266,047

-555

3

Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

22,953

712

4

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro

12,578

188

4.1

Balances with banks, security investments and loans

12,578

188

4.2

Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

5

Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro

1,754,292

956

5.1

Main refinancing operations

1,168

-53

5.2

Longer-term refinancing operations

1,753,123

1,008

5.3

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

5.4

Structural reverse operations

0

0

5.5

Marginal lending facility

0

0

5.6

Credits related to margin calls

0

0

6

Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

29,201

-5,397

7

Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro

3,678,354

24,051

7.1

Securities held for monetary policy purposes

3,478,639

24,184

7.2

Other securities

199,715

-133

8

General government debt denominated in euro

22,735

0

9

Other assets

295,550

630

Total assets

6,725,697

20,585

Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.

Liabilities

Balance as at

Difference compared

9 October 2020

with last week due to

transactions

1

Banknotes in circulation

1,390,218

2,269

2

Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in

3,338,155

35,092

euro

2.1

Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)

2,787,585

-20,125

2.2

Deposit facility

550,570

55,217

2.3

Fixed-term deposits

0

0

2.4

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

2.5

Deposits related to margin calls

0

0

3

Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

7,121

-277

4

Debt certificates issued

0

0

5

Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro

771,430

-16,377

5.1

General government

714,839

-17,914

5.2

Other liabilities

56,592

1,537

6

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro

220,556

1,536

7

Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

5,785

-43

8

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

6,411

-225

8.1

Deposits, balances and other liabilities

6,411

-225

8.2

Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

9

Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF

55,888

0

10 Other liabilities

277,754

-1,390

11 Revaluation accounts

543,498

0

12 Capital and reserves

108,880

0

Total liabilities

6,725,697

20,585

Global Media Relations, Sonnemannstrasse 20, D-60314 Frankfurt am Main, Tel.: +49 69-1344-74 55, E-mail: media@ecb.europa.eu

