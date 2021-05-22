Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consortium led by Safaricom wins Ethiopian operating licence

05/22/2021 | 08:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past a mobile phone care centre operated by Kenyan's telecom operator Safaricom in the central business district of Kenya's capital Nairobi

(Reuters) -Ethiopia's telecommunications regulator awarded one operating licence to a consortium led by Kenya's Safaricom Vodafone, and Japan's Sumitomo Brook Taye, a senior adviser at the finance ministry, said on Saturday.

The consortium, which includes Vodacom and British development finance agency CDC Group, paid $850 million for the licence, Brook said. South Africa's MTN had also bid for a licence.

Africa's second-most populous country is hoping that the opening of one of the world's last major closed telecoms markets will create millions of online job opportunities.

The awarding of the new licence marks the "beginning of a new era in our country," the Ethiopian Communications Authority said on Twitter.

As as as the licence fee, the consortium plans to invest up to $8.5 billion in infrastructure among other areas, Brook said, adding that it was expected to create up to one and a half million jobs.

"With over $8 billion total investment, this will be the single largest FDI (foreign direct investment) into Ethiopia to date," Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Twitter.

The operator will begin with 4G services, Brook said.

"We will soon open a bid for the remaining licence," said Balcha Reba, director-general of the Ethiopian Communications Authority.

Balcha said MTN's offer of $600 million was deemed too low.

Safaricom in 2019 had estimated that it would have to pay about $1 billion for a new licence.

Representatives from Vodacom and CDC Group declined to comment. Vodafone and Sumitomo Group could not immediately be reached for comment. Safaricom said that the company would issue a statement on Monday.

The Ethiopian government is also preparing to sell a 45% stake in state-run mobile operator, Ethio Telecom. Earlier this month, the operator launched a mobile phone-based financial service.

For the moment, only Ethio Telecom will be able to offer mobile financial services as foreign operators are currently barred by law from participating. However, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that mobile financial services would be opened up to competition after a year.

(Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw; Writing by Ayenat Mersie;Editing by Alison Williams and Louise Heavens)

By Dawit Endeshaw


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MTN GROUP LIMITED 0.27% 95 End-of-day quote.57.83%
ORANGE 1.09% 10.532 Real-time Quote.8.20%
SAFARICOM PLC 1.54% 39.5 End-of-day quote.15.33%
SUMITOMO REALTY & DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. -0.44% 3643 End-of-day quote.14.52%
VODACOM GROUP LIMITED -0.98% 125.85 End-of-day quote.1.17%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -0.31% 127.48 Delayed Quote.5.41%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:19aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL  : Xi Jinping Exchanges Messages of Congratulations with Pakistani President Arif Alvi on the 70th Anniversary of the Establishment of China-Pakistan Diplomatic RelationsLi Keqiang Exchanges Messages of Congratulations with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan
PU
08:13aConsortium led by Safaricom wins Ethiopian operating licence
RE
07:57aAnimal rights group blockades McDonald's UK distribution centres
RE
07:11aMINISTRY OF TRADE INDUSTRY AND ENERGY OF REPU  : Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Organizes Korea-US Business Roundtable During President Moon Jae-in's US Visit
PU
06:23aFed officials, new data, start lowering expectations for U.S. jobs in May
RE
06:20aCampaign group Animal Rebellion blockades McDonald's centres in UK
RE
06:20aCampaign group animal rebellion says its activists are blockading mcdonalds uk distribution centres
RE
06:19aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : Chinese central government alots 1.63t yuan to Tibet in last 70 years
PU
05:38aMalaysia reports 6,320 new coronavirus cases
RE
05:26aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES  : Holds Consultation and Orientation Workshop for the Reconstitution of the Council of the Wise
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed officials, new data, start lowering expectations for U.S. jobs in May
2TESLA, INC. : ANALYSIS: Retail investors learn to love the crypto rollercoaster
3Veteran stock picker to join 'Son-chan' on SoftBank board
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : On the United Nation's international biodiversity day, Volkswagen is launching a ..
5PIRELLI & C. S.P.A. : PIRELLI: TWO SLATES PRESENTED FOR RENEWAL OF BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS WITHIN THE TERM..

HOT NEWS