Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consortium of Japanese firms to test digital currency in coming months, launch in FY2022

11/24/2021 | 01:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man walks past in front of a sign board of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - A consortium of roughly 70 Japanese firms, including the country's three mega-banks, said it aims to launch a yen-based digital currency in fiscal 2022 after beginning trials in coming months.

The digital currency, tentatively called "DCJPY", will be backed by bank deposits and use a common platform to speed up large-scale fund transfers and settlement among companies, Kazuhiro Tokita, chief executive of cryptocurrency exchange DeCurret which is leading the consortium, said at a news conference on Wednesday.

The consortium, which includes Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, Mizuho Financial Group Inc and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, has been meeting regularly since last year to study ways to build a common settlement infrastructure for digital payments.

The three mega-banks have each introduced their own digital payment systems but lag efforts by technology firms such as PayPay - backed by tech investor SoftBank Group Corp - which is not part of the consortium.

The consortium includes other lenders such as Japan Post Bank Co Ltd, brokerages and insurers, and non-financial firms such as Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp, Kansai Electric Power Co Inc and East Japan Railway Co. Some will participate in experiments to gauge such a currency's use in industries ranging from energy to retail.

"A digital currency system built on a bank deposit-backed common platform will fit the CBDC that could be planned and implemented" in Japan, Toshihide Endo, a former head of Japan's Financial Services Agency who is currently a special advisor to DeCurret, said at the Wednesday conference, referring to a central bank digital currency.

The initiative could affect the Bank of Japan's ongoing experiment regarding CBDC. Policymakers have said they would work closely with the private sector if the BOJ were to issue a CBDC.

Japan is one of the most cash-loving countries in the world, with many transactions still completed using notes and coins. Still, authorities have been keen to promote cashless transactions to increase productivity.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Stephen Coates and Christopher Cushing)

By Leika Kihara and Kantaro Komiya


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY 0.21% 7033 End-of-day quote.2.15%
JAPAN POST BANK CO.,LTD. -1.71% 922 End-of-day quote.8.85%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -1.24% 629.3 End-of-day quote.37.97%
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 0.10% 1460 End-of-day quote.11.66%
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION 0.79% 3209 End-of-day quote.21.30%
PSI 20 INDEX -0.40% 5497.53 Real-time Quote.12.68%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.50% 6822 End-of-day quote.-15.34%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -1.60% 3825 End-of-day quote.19.98%
THE KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED -0.49% 1023 End-of-day quote.5.06%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:25aAsian shares on edge as U.S. bond yields rise, oil volatile
RE
01:22aNASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft
RE
01:22aNasa launches asteroid-deflection spacecraft from california on first test mission of planetary defense system
RE
01:21aSri Lanka rows back on organic farming goal, removes ban on chemical fertilisers
RE
01:19aExplainer-What is happening with U.S. gasoline prices?
RE
01:17aConsortium of Japanese firms to test digital currency in coming months, launch in FY2022
RE
01:12aAsian shares on edge as U.S. bond yields rise, oil volatile
RE
01:10aPhilippines temporarily limits rice imports from Vietnam
RE
01:02aJapan to release a few hundred thousand kilolitres of oil from reserve
RE
01:00aIonity says fresh funding will help it more than quadruple number of charging points across europe to 7,000 by 2025
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. marshals other nations, challenges OPEC+ with release of oil reser..
2Shell halves Singapore refining capacity, to change chemical feedstock
3Texas wins contest to host Samsung's new $17 billion chip plant
4Jamie Dimon jokes that JPMorgan will outlast China's Communist Party
5Xiaomi revenue misses estimates as competition intensifies

HOT NEWS