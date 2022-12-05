Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Consortium seeks first proposals for carbon capture shipping project

12/05/2022 | 11:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A consortium of global energy and shipping organisations said on Tuesday it was seeking proposals to study ways to offload captured carbon dioxide from ships during port calls.

The call for proposals is part of the world's first project aimed at building and testing a full-scale carbon-dioxide capture system aboard an oil tanker.

Carbon dioxide retained in ships instead of released into the atmosphere in engine exhaust would be unloaded in a port.

The consortium, which includes the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) in Singapore, announced the project in October.

The GCMD said on Tuesday it expected by the second quarter of 2023 to choose a proposal for a study into means of offloading carbon dioxide. The study should be completed in nine months, it said.

The eventual findings are intended to help shape regulatory and operational guidelines that could steer future adoption of shipboard carbon capture technologies.

The initiative comes as more shipping and energy companies conduct studies on carbon capture amid increasing pressure to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The pipeline for commodities-sector projects to capture and store carbon emissions has grown around 44% in the past year to 244 million tonnes a year, according to a study published in October.

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.22% 83.1 Delayed Quote.10.28%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.21% 5681.67 Real-time Quote.-9.31%
WTI -0.12% 77.337 Delayed Quote.6.45%
Latest news "Economy"
12:32aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee below 82/USD for first time in a month, premiums at 12-yr low
RE
12:30aMORNING BID-Powerless
RE
12:21aSouth Korean court orders $51 million property transfer in SK Group chief's divorce
RE
12:21aAt least five killed in blast in north Afghanistan
RE
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Muted as -2-
DJ
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Muted as Strong U.S. Data Raises Rate Worries
DJ
12:16aTrending : Australia Central Bank Stays on Hike Path
DJ
12/06United States, Australia to counter China's 'destabilizing military activities' - statement
RE
12/06Global renewables capacity set to double over next five years, says IEA
RE
12/05China says U.S. nuclear weapons report is speculation
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices rise after price cap on Russian crude, OPEC+ meeting
2Gold flat after sharp declines on U.S. data
3China Pharma : Dec. 5, 2022_China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Announced the A..
4Australian gas, power projects hit by collapse of contractor Clough
5South Korean court orders $51 million property transfer in SK Group chi..

HOT NEWS