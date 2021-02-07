Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consortium threatening to abandon 1.7 billion euro Italian Serie A deal - Sky News

02/07/2021 | 01:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Italy's Lega Serie A headquarters in Milan

(Reuters) - A consortium of investors including Advent International and CVC Capital Partners is threatening to walk away from a deal for the media business of Italy's top soccer league, Sky News reported on Sunday.

Serie A has been in negotiations with the investors since they made a 1.7 billion euros ($2.05 billion) offer for the media unit in October, but some of the league's 20 clubs expressed reservations about the deal.

The investors wrote to the clubs late last week threatening to withdraw their offer if the deal was not immediately ratified, Sky reported https://news.sky.com/story/cvc-consortium-in-threat-to-give-14bn-serie-a-deal-red-card-12211875.

($1 = 0.8307 euros)

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:09aDELEGATION OF EUROPEAN UNION TO SYRIA : My visit to Moscow and the future of EU-Russia relations
PU
07:22aConsortium threatening to abandon 1.7 billion euro Italian Serie A deal - Sky News
RE
07:07aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Carbon levy on EU imports needed to raise global climate ambition
PU
06:45aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : All set for ECA's fourth Africa Business Forum featuring Presidents Kenyatta & Tshisekedi
PU
06:34aBiden Won't Lift Iran Sanctions to Bring Tehran Back to Negotiating Table -- 3rd Update
DJ
06:28aBOX OFFICE : Denzel Washington's 'The Little Things' Repeats No. 1 With $2 Million
RE
06:15aConnecticut Democrats Push Governor to Raise Taxes
DJ
06:14aBiden Won't Lift Iran Sanctions to Bring Tehran Back to Negotiating Table -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:58aROLLS ROYCE : plans two-week shutdown of civil aerospace business
RE
05:45aBiden Won't Lift Iran Sanctions to Bring Tehran Back to Negotiating Table -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : Hedge funds bet on oil's 'big comeback' after pandemic hobbles producers
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : UK PLANS TO TAX FIRMS THAT PROFITED FROM PANDEMIC: Sunday Times
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : REFILE-UPDATE 1-China issues new anti-monopoly rules targeting its tech g..
4EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Tightening Oil Supplies Inject New Momentum Into Price Rally
5DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DGAP-ADHOC: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and re..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ