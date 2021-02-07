Consortium threatening to abandon 1.7 billion euro Italian Serie A deal - Sky News

Serie A has been in negotiations with the investors since they made a 1.7 billion euros ($2.05 billion) offer for the media unit in October, but some of the league's 20 clubs expressed reservations about the deal.

The investors wrote to the clubs late last week threatening to withdraw their offer if the deal was not immediately ratified, Sky reported https://news.sky.com/story/cvc-consortium-in-threat-to-give-14bn-serie-a-deal-red-card-12211875.

($1 = 0.8307 euros)

