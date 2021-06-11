Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consortium to take 51% stake in South African Airways -minister

06/11/2021 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: South African Airways (SAA) plane taxis after landing at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A consortium will take a 51% stake in South African Airways and inject over 3 billion rand ($221.60 million) in the struggling airline, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Friday.

SAA has been under a form of bankruptcy protection since December 2019, and its fortunes worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. All operations were mothballed in September 2020 when funds ran low.

The government's search for an equity partner to allow the airline to resume operations is now over, Gordhan said, adding the government will retain a 49% stake though the intention will be to list the airline in the future.

The equity partner, dubbed Takatso Consortium, comprises pan-African investor group Harith Global Partners and aviation group Global Aviation, Gordhan said.

In a statement, co-founder and consortium chair Tshepo Mahloele said it has the experience, expertise and capital to transform SAA into a substantial operating business.

"The partnership represents a robust, exciting South African-bred solution," he said.

($1 = 13.5379 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; writing by Emma Rumney; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:15aSlow Rate of Emerging-Market Vaccinations Is Dragging Oil-Demand Rebound, IEA Says
DJ
04:13aGerman economy set for post-pandemic bounce in growth and prices, Bundesbank says
RE
04:12aDollar slips as currency traders see inflation spike as temporary
RE
04:12aEUROPE : European shares hit record high, bond yields fall as inflation fears ease
RE
04:12aNATIONAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF BELARUS  : Minimum Regulatory Capital, Q3, 2021
PU
04:10aOPEC+ will need to boost output to meet 2022 demand recovery - IEA
RE
04:10aDollar slips as currency traders see inflation spike as temporary
RE
04:04aUK's Sunak welcomes rebound in economic output
RE
04:04aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 eyes best week in over a month as economy strengthens
RE
04:03aEuropean shares hit record high, bond yields fall as inflation fears ease
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1'This car crushes' Musk says, as Tesla launches faster Model S 'Plaid'
2BlackRock becomes first to operate wholly owned China mutual fund biz
3BYD COMPANY LIMITED : China's ride-hailing giant Didi sets stage for mega New York float
4BIOGEN INC. : Third Member of FDA Advisory Panel Resigns Over Approval of Alzheimer Drug
5TESLA, INC. : China's auto sales fell 3% in May, first drop in 14 months

HOT NEWS