Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Construction Employment Stalls In April As Soaring Costs, Supply-Chain Challenges, And Workforce Shortages Undermine Industry's Recovery

05/07/2021 | 10:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Association Officials Note that Production & Shipping Delays are Driving Up Materials Prices and Delaying Projects, While Pandemic and Federal Unemployment Supplements Make It Harder to Hire

Construction employment was unchanged from March to April as nonresidential contractors and homebuilders alike struggled to obtain materials and find enough workers, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of government data released today. Association officials said the industry's recovery was being hampered by problems getting stable prices and reliable deliveries of key materials, while the pandemic and federal policies were making it harder for firms to find workers to hire.

'Contractors are experiencing unprecedented intensity and range of cost increases, supply-chain disruptions, and worker shortages that have kept firms from increasing their workforces,' said Ken Simonson, the association's chief economist. 'These challenges will make it difficult for contractors to rebound as the pandemic appears to wane.'

Construction employment in April totaled 7,452,000, matching the March total but amounting to 196,000 employees or 2.6 percent below the most recent peak in February 2020. The number of former construction workers who were unemployed in April, 768,000, dropped by half from a year ago and the sector's unemployment rate fell from 16.6 percent in April 2020 to 7.7 percent last month.

'The fact that employment has stalled-despite strong demand for new homes, remodeling of all types, and selected categories of nonresidential projects-suggests that contractors can't get either the materials or the workers they need,' Simonson added. The economist noted that many firms report key materials are backlogged or rationed, while others report they are having a hard time getting former workers to return to work. He added these factors are contributing to rising costs for many contractors, which are details in the association's updated Construction Inflation Alert.

Although employment was nearly stagnant for the month for both residential and nonresidential construction, the sectors differ sharply in their recovery since the pre-pandemic peak in February 2020. Residential construction firms-contractors working on new housing, additions, and remodeling-gained only 3,000 employees during the month but have added 46,000 workers or 1.6 percent over 14 months. The nonresidential sector-comprising nonresidential building, specialty trades, and heavy and civil engineering contractors-shed 3,000 jobs in April and employed 242,000 fewer workers or 5.2 percent less than in February 2020.

Association officials said that the temporary new federal unemployment supplements appear to be keeping some people from returning to work, while others are being forced to care for dependents not yet back in school or day care, or loved ones afflicted with the coronavirus. They added that federal tariffs and labor shortages within the shipping and manufacturing sector are a major reason for the rising materials prices and supply chain problems.

'Ironically, the latest coronavirus relief bill may actually be holding back economic growth by keeping people away from work at a time when demand is rebounding,' said Stephen E. Sandherr, the association's chief executive officer. 'Federal officials need to look at ways to encourage people to return to work, end damaging tariffs on materials like steel and lumber, and act to ease shipping delays and backlogs.'

Disclaimer

AGC - Associated General Contractors of America published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 14:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:14aIBERDROLA S A  : puts its first photovoltaic plant in Teruel into operation
PU
11:14aALTAIR ENGINEERING  : DMagis Becomes Altair Channel Partner to Offer Full Altair Portfolio in Italy
PU
11:14aKELSO TECHNOLOGIES  : 2021 AGM Notice and Information Circular
PU
11:14aKELSO TECHNOLOGIES  : 2021 AGM Voting Instruction Form
PU
11:14aKELSO TECHNOLOGIES  : 2021 AGM Proxy Form
PU
11:14aTRINSEO S A  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:14aSFL  : Invitation to Presentation of Q1 2021 Results
PU
11:14aHeirs Oil & Gas Announces CEO and Board Appointments
AQ
11:13aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : Enhances EcoStruxture(TM) Triconex(TM) Safety View
AQ
11:13aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : Invests in Asset Management Startup
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Adidas, Etsy, Hammerson, Fox, Sun Life Financial...
2WTO vaccine waiver could take months to negotiate, faces opposition -experts
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Commencement of the subscription period for th..
4Square sails past profit estimates as bitcoin volumes surge
5BARCLAYS PLC : Activist Bramson abandons tussle with Barclays, selling stake

HOT NEWS