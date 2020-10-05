Construction Management Software Market - Actionable Research on COVID-19 | Need for Large Scale Process Management Solutions to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

The global construction management software market size is poised to grow by USD 508.33 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The construction industry witnessed significant growth in recent years. Additionally, the growing investment by the governments of countries such as India, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar in the development of smart cities will also influence the construction industry. As a result of such factors, there is a growing need for large scale process management solutions as organizations primarily focus on cultivating and managing the resources for efficient product outputs. This will subsequently fuel the demand for construction management software as it helps in maximizing output by automating processes.

Report Highlights:

The major construction management software market growth came from the cloud-based solutions segment. With the emergence of startups and SMEs, there is a growing importance on the cost-effectiveness of software solutions. This is leading to the preference for cloud-based solutions.

The increasing investments in the construction of infrastructure projects or infrastructural development by governments of various countries in Europe will drive construction management software market growth in the region. The presence and penetration of key vendors such as The Sage Group and the advanced technology infrastructure of the UK will also drive the market's growth in this region.

The global construction management software market is fragmented. Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Buildertrend Solutions Inc., Computer Methods International Corp., ConstructConnect Inc., Odoo SA, Oracle Corp., Procore Technologies Inc., Sage Group Plc, and Trimble Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this construction management software market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global construction management software market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Use of Lean Management to Improve Productivity will be a Key Market Trend

The need to improve productivity will result in the adoption of lean management in the construction management software market. In addition to improving productivity, lean management techniques also help in reducing wastage in the construction site, IT portfolio, and project management processes. Integrated with lean management processes, construction management software can provide additional functionalities to manage product portfolios successfully. Such benefits will result in a rise in the adoption of lean management in construction management, which will, in turn, affect the market landscape. Such factors will positively impact the construction management software market growth.

Construction Management Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist construction management software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the construction management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the construction management software market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of construction management software market vendors

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

Market segmentation by deployment

Comparison by deployment

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by deployment

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Builders and contractors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Construction managers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Engineers and architects - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Integration of construction management software estimation and accounting software

Increasing popularity of cloud-based construction management software

Application of lean management in construction management

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Buildertrend Solutions, Inc.

Computer Methods International Corp.

ConstructConnect Inc.

Odoo SA

Oracle Corp.

Procore Technologies Inc.

Sage Group Plc

Trimble Inc.

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

