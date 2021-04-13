Construction Production Index diminished 3.4%

The index of production in construction decreased -3.4% in year-on-year terms (3 months moving average, working days and seasonally adjusted), down by 0.8 percentage points from January.

Employment and wages and salaries change rates stood at -0.7% and 0.6% (0.0% and 0.5% in the previous month, respectively).

Despite the circumstances determined by the pandemic COVID-19, Statistics Portugal calls for the best collaboration by companies, families and public entities in responding to Statistics Portugal's data requests. The quality of official statistics, particularly its ability to identify the impacts of the pandemic COVID-19, crucially depends on this collaboration, which Statistics Portugal thanks in advance.