Construction Production Index grew 3.2%

Summary
The index of production in construction increased 3.2% in year-on-year terms (3 months moving average, working days and seasonally adjusted), up by 4.4 percentage points from March.
Employment and wages and salaries change rates stood at 3.0% and 14.7% (0.5% and 6.7% in the previous month, respectively).
Disclaimer
