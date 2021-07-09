Construction Production Index grew 8.1%

Summary
The index of production in construction increased 8.1% in year-on-year terms (3 months moving average, working days and seasonally adjusted), up by 4.6 percentage points from April. Still the index below 1,6% from May 2019.
Employment and wages and salaries change rates stood at 2,9% and 13.0% (3.1% and 15.0% in the previous month, respectively).
