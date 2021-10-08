Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Construction Production Index increased 2.6%

10/08/2021 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Summary

The index of production in construction increased 2.6% in year-on-year terms (3 months moving average, working days and seasonally adjusted), slowing down by 1.6 percentage points from June.
Employment and wages and salaries change rates stood at 1.6% and 5.8% (2.0% and 5.6% in the previous month), respectively.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 10:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:26aASML : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06:25aERICSSON B : Buy rating from Barclays
MD
06:23aMarkets could face sharp correction, Bank of England warns
RE
06:23aCOVESTRO : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
06:22aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 30 September 2021
PU
06:22aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Vice President & Chief Financial Officer - Form 6-K
PU
06:22aDASSAULT AVIATION : Brings a Hot Hand to NBAA-BACE
PU
06:22aMEDIOBANCA S P A : Addition of an item to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) to be held on 28 October 2021. Considerations of the Board of Directors and proposed alternative resolution
PU
06:22aEIDESVIK OFFSHORE : and Wärtsilä to cooperate in world's first ammonia conversion project
PU
06:22aSTAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC : Notification on Completion of Minor maintenance on the Resid Fluidized Catalytic Cracking Unit
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan wholesale inflation likely hit 13-year high in Sept on rising com..
2European stocks dip on tech losses, U.S. jobs caution
3EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Advance, Investors Await U.S. Jobs Re..
4ZUR ROSE GROUP : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating
5U.S. job growth seen picking up after Delta setback

HOT NEWS