Construction Production Index increased 2.6%

Summary
The index of production in construction increased 2.6% in year-on-year terms (3 months moving average, working days and seasonally adjusted), slowing down by 1.6 percentage points from June.
Employment and wages and salaries change rates stood at 1.6% and 5.8% (2.0% and 5.6% in the previous month), respectively.
Disclaimer
Statistics Portugal published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 10:11:04 UTC.