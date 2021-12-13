Construction Production Index stood at 2.1%

Summary
The index of production in construction increased 2.1% in year-on-year terms, in October (3 months moving average, working days and seasonally adjusted), same change rate as in September.
Employment and wages and salaries grew 1.6% and 6.0% (2.0% and 6.2% in the previous month), respectively.
