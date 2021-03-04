Construction activity in entrepreneurship in January-December 2020
The National Bureau of Statistics informs that, according to preliminary data, in January-December 2020, the construction works executed by the entities amounted to 14,0 billion lei, increasing by 3,7% in comparable prices compared to the similar period of 2019.
More detailed information is available in Romanian language.
