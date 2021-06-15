Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Construction costs continue to rise in May 2021

06/15/2021 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release: 12.545-136/21

Vienna,2021-06-15 - The construction cost index (new base 2020) for construction of residential buildings reached 110.7 index points in May 2021, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. This represents an increase of 10.5% against May 2020. Compared to April 2021, the index increased by 3.6%.

The index for road constructionreached 107.8 index points (+8.6% in annual comparison), the index for bridge constructionincreased to 114.6 points (+14.8% compared to May 2020), and the index for sanitary engineeringstood at 107.6 points (+8.0% in annual comparison).

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 07:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:32aNATO NORTH ATLANTIC TREATY ORGANISATION  : Short remarks by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain at their meeting in the margins of the NATO Summit
PU
03:31aJGB yields track U.S. Treasury yields higher ahead of Fed meeting
RE
03:31aARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.  : Acquires Remaining Shares in Hesse & Partner AG and Hesse Consulting GmbH
PR
03:31aHUDDLESTOCK FINTECH AS (OSE : HUDL) - Mandatory notification of trades
AQ
03:31aORTHEX OYJ  : Corporation has sold its snow toy business to Wiitta Oy - Sleds familiar to Finns will continue to be manufactured in Finland
AQ
03:31aOMNICOM  : Jim Brunsden to Join FleishmanHillard EU Office in Brussels
PR
03:31aSENSEON  : Launches New “on a mission” Campaign, as Business Announced Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum
BU
03:31aGOLDMAN ENVIRONMENTAL PRIZE  : Honors Six Environmental Heroes
BU
03:31aVITAL CAPITAL  : Impact Relief Facility Two New Investments
BU
03:30aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Consumer staples, healthcare stocks boost FTSE 100
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gold prices ease as U.S. dollar firms ahead of Fed meeting
2Asian shares mixed, dollar strong as investors eye Fed meeting
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : After 17 years, truce nears in U.S.-Europe jet subsidy war
4WHAT INVESTORS ARE WATCHING FROM THE FED: taper talk and inflation
5Asian shares mixed, dollar strong as investors eye Fed meeting

HOT NEWS