Construction costs continue to rise in May 2021

Press release: 12.545-136/21

Vienna,2021-06-15 - The construction cost index (new base 2020) for construction of residential buildings reached 110.7 index points in May 2021, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. This represents an increase of 10.5% against May 2020. Compared to April 2021, the index increased by 3.6%.

The index for road constructionreached 107.8 index points (+8.6% in annual comparison), the index for bridge constructionincreased to 114.6 points (+14.8% compared to May 2020), and the index for sanitary engineeringstood at 107.6 points (+8.0% in annual comparison).

