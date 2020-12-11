Log in
Construction of Nord Stream 2 pipeline resumes on Friday

12/11/2020 | 09:13am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on the pipe cap at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Fortuna vessel will start laying pipes on Friday as work resumes on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany, the Nord Stream 2 said in a statement.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2020
