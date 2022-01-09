Log in
Construction of Temple and Gardening Works at NRB Dhangadhi Office.

01/09/2022 | 03:58am EST
Invitation for Quotations

Nepal Rastra Bank, Dhangadhi office,

Invitation for Sealed Quotations for the: Construction of Temple and Gardening works.

Contract Identification No: NRB/DHN/Works/SQ/07/078-79

Date of First Publication: 2078/09/25

1. Nepal Rastra Bank, Dhangadhi office, Kailali invites sealed quotation for the Construction of Temple and Gardening works. The estimated amount for the works (including VAT) is

Rs. 9,52,068.08 [In words Rs. Nine Lakhs Fifty-Two Thousand Sixty-Eight Paisa Eight only]

  1. Eligible Bidders may obtain further information and inspect the Bidding Documents at PPMO e-GP system www.bolpatra.gov.np/eGP.
  2. Bidder must download the bidding documents for e-submission from PPMO's Web Site www.bolpatra.gov.np/eGP. Bidders should deposit the cost of bidding document NRs. 1,000.00 till 2078/10/09 in the account as specified below and the scanned copy (pdf format) of the Bank deposit voucher shall be uploaded by the bidder at the time of electronic submission of the bids. Information to deposit the cost of bidding document in Bank:
    Name of the Bank: Nepal Rastra Bank, Dhangadhi Office,
    Account Name: Other Miscellaneous Income
    Account No.: 2200000/030-012-524
  3. Electronic bids must be submitted through PPMO's e-GP system www.bolpatra.gov.np/eGP on or before 12:00 Noon on 2078/10/10. Bids received after this deadline will be rejected.
  4. The bidswill be opened in the presence of Bidders' authorized representative who choose to attend at 2:00 P.M. on 2078/10/10 at the Nepal Rastra Bank Dhangadhi Office. Bids must be valid for a period of 45 days after bid opening and must be accompanied by a bid security amounting to Rs.25,000.00 (NRs. Twenty Five Thousand only ), which shall be valid for 30 days beyond the validity period of the bid. If bidder wishes to submit bid security in cash, the cash should be deposited in the following account:
    Name of the Bank: Nepal Rastra Bank, Dhangadhi Office,
    Account Name: Sundry Creditors NRB Misc. Parties
    Account No.: 2209999/011-000-524
    If the last date of purchasing and /or submission falls on a public holiday, then the next working day shall be considered as the last date. In such case the validity period of the bid security shall remain the same as specified for the original last date of bid submission.

6. Nepal Rastra Bank reserves the right to accept or reject, wholly or partly any or all the bids without assigning any reason, whatsoever.

Disclaimer

Nepal Rastra Bank published this content on 09 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 08:57:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
