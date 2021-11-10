Construction prices continued to rise in the third quarter of 2021

Press release: 12.652-243/21

Vienna,2021-11-10 - The construction output price index forthe entire building construction and civil engineering sector(base year 2020) reached 106.6 index points in the third quarter of 2021, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. This represents a growth of 6.2% compared to the third quarter of 2020. In comparison to the second quarter of 2021, the construction output price index increased by 1.8%.

The construction output price index of building construction changed to 110.3 index points for the third quarter of 2021 (+9.9% in annual comparison), and the index of civil engineering increased by 1.3% (101.5 index points) in the same period.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.