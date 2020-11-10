Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Construction prices increased in all construction branches in the third quarter of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 03:09am EST

Press release: 12.367-207/20

Vienna,2020-11-10 - The construction output price index for the entire building construction and civil engineering sector (base year 2015) reached 112.9 index points in the third quarter of 2020, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. This represents a growth of 2.5% over the third quarter of 2019. In comparison to the second quarter of 2020, the construction output price index increased by 0.5%.

The construction output price index of building construction changed to 116.3 index points for the third quarter of 2020 (+3.3% in annual comparison), and the index of civil engineering increased by 1.5% (108.4 index points) in the same period.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 08:08:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:14aUK redundancies hit record high as job market slumps in third quarter
RE
03:12aOil gains as COVID-19 vaccine hopes outweigh weak fuel demand outlook
RE
03:09aConstruction prices increased in all construction branches in the third quarter of 2020
PU
03:09aSTATISTIK AUSTRIA : New passenger car registrations fell by more than a quarter in the period January to October 2020; alternative drive systems continue to gain in importance
PU
03:07aChina, Central Asian countries promote agricultural cooperation despite COVID-19
PU
03:07aConsumer price indices - inflation - October 2020
PU
03:07aCSO CZECH STATISTICAL OFFICE : Export and import price indices - September 2020
PU
03:05aUK grocery sales up 6.9% in October ahead of new English lockdown
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air plunged into winter fight for survival
3BEYOND MEAT, INC. : BEYOND MEAT : posts surprise loss as stockpiling eases, restaurant sales falter
4Behind Pfizer's vaccine, an understated husband-and-wife 'dream team'
5CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. : EXPERT VIEWS: Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group