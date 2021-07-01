Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Construction spending unexpectedly falls in May

07/01/2021 | 10:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Residential home construction continues as California faces a housing shortage

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. construction spending unexpectedly fell in May as gains in private homebuilding were offset by persistent weakness in outlays on nonresidential structures and public projects.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday that construction spending dropped 0.3% after edging up 0.1% in April.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending rising 0.4%. Construction spending, which accounts for about 3.6% of gross domestic product, increased 7.5% on a year-on-year basis in May.

Spending on private construction projects fell 0.3%, weighed down by a 1.1% drop in private nonresidential construction like gas and oil well drilling. Business investment on nonresidential structures has declined for sixth straight quarters. Private construction outlays increased 0.3% in April.

Investment in residential projects rose 0.2%, lifted by a 0.8% increase in single-family homebuilding.

Demand for housing remains robust, but expensive building materials, especially framing lumber, are constraining builders' ability to ramp up construction.

The government reported last month that homebuilding rose moderately in May, while permits for future home construction fell to a seven-month low. Housing completions also declined while the number of homes authorized for construction but not yet started rose to the highest level since 1999.

Outlays on residential projects advanced 0.7% in April.

Spending on public construction projects fell 0.2% in May after decreasing 0.6% in April.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.47% 75.79 Delayed Quote.44.35%
WTI 2.19% 75.131 Delayed Quote.52.42%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:51aHENNES & MAURITZ  : H&M returns to profit, China sales hit by boycott
RE
10:51aGeneral Motors reports 40% jump in second-quarter U.S. auto sales
RE
10:50aU.S. Manufacturing Sector Expanded Sharply in June But Supply Woes Persisted -- ISM
DJ
10:46aU.S. weekly jobless claims fall; layoffs at 21-year low as labor market heals
RE
10:46aSterling slips to April low after BoE warns of over-reaction to inflation
RE
10:45aS&P 500 begins second half of 2021 at new peak as labor market heals
RE
10:44aConstruction spending unexpectedly falls in May
RE
10:24aFormer Cisco cybersecurity chief joins MeasuredRisk's board of directors
PR
10:21aU.S. Manufacturing Sector Growth Held Up in June Amid Worsening Supply-Chain Strains -- IHS Markit
DJ
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Cryptocurrencies once again in the 10 worst ETFs of the week in terms of performance
TI
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crypto exchange Binance says sterling withdrawals reactivated after outage
2Dollar hits 3-month high, eyes on payrolls
3EXCLUSIVE: Shell plans to exit California joint venture with Exxon Mobil - sources
4BARCLAYS PLC : U.S. natgas companies put hydrogen to the test
5Dealmakers drown in deals in second-quarter M&A frenzy

HOT NEWS