Construction spending unexpectedly falls in September

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. construction spending
unexpectedly fell in September amid declines in outlays on both
private and public projects.
The Commerce Department said on Monday that construction
spending dropped 0.5% after edging up 0.1% in August. Economists
polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending gaining
0.4%.
Construction spending increased 7.8% on a year-on-year basis
in September. The government reported last week that gross
domestic product increased at a 2.0% annualized rate, stepping
down from the April-June's robust 6.7% pace.
Spending on private construction projects decreased 0.5% in
September after falling 0.3% in August. Outlays on residential
construction dropped 0.4% after nudging up 0.1% in August.
Single-family homebuilding spending declined 0.6% and outlays on
multi-family housing projects slipped 0.3%.
Shortages and more expensive building materials are holding
back homebuilding. Residential investment contracted for a
second straight quarter in the third quarter, weighed down by
declines in home improvements and single-family homebuilding.
Investment in private non-residential construction like gas
and oil well drilling fell 0.6% in September. Spending on
structures declined for a second straight quarter in the
July-September period, led by commercial and healthcare
structures.
Spending on public construction projects tumbled 0.7% in
September after increasing 1.2% in August. Outlays on state and
local government construction projects fell 0.4%, xxx federal
government spending plunged 4.3%.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani)