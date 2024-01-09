Jan 9 (Reuters) - Consultancy Bain & Company said on Tuesday it had appointed board member Christophe De Vusser as its global CEO, effective July 1.

De Vusser will succeed Manny Maceda, who is serving his second three-year term as CEO, according to a statement from Bain.

De Vusser, the first European to become Bain's CEO, joined the Boston, U.S.-headquartered firm in 2000 and has been the head of the company's Private Equity and Financial Investors practice in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) since 2018.

The Financial Times was the first to report the appointment of De Vusser as CEO.

