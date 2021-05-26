Consultation Paper - Technical standards for commodity derivatives - MiFIDII Recovery Package

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), as part of the post-Covid MiFID II Recovery Package, is seeking input from market participants on its draft Technical Standards for commodity derivatives.

Responding to this paper

ESMA invites comments on all matters in this paper and in particular on the specific questions summarised in Annex 1. Comments are most helpful if they:

respond to the question stated; indicate the specific question to which the comment relates; contain a clear rationale; and describe any alternatives ESMA should consider.

Next steps

ESMA will consider all comments received by 23 July 2021.

All contributions should be submitted online at www.esma.europa.eu under the heading 'Your input - Consultation Paper on the impact of position limits and position management and on weekly position reports'.

ESMA will finalise the draft technical standards and submit a final report to the European Commission for endorsement by November 2021.