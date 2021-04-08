Log in
Consultation on the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Amendment (Titles Administration and Other Measures) Bill 2021

04/08/2021
News announcement - Published 8 April, 2021

The Australian Government has released an exposure draft of the proposed Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Amendment (Titles Administration and Other Measures) Bill 2021. The proposed Bill makes the legislative changes necessary to give effect to the government's proposed enhanced framework for decommissioning.

The Bill also gives effect to the relevant recommendations from the independent review into the circumstances leading to the administration and liquidation of Northern Oil and Gas Australia (the Walker Review).

Public consultation on the proposed legislative amendments is now open, submissions must be made by 23 April via the Consultation Hub of the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources. The full version of the draft Bill is accessible via the Consultation Hub.

A statement by the Hon Keith Pitt MP, Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia on the draft Bill can be accessed here.

Disclaimer

NOPSEMA - National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 04:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
