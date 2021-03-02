|
Consultation paper on the feasibility of establishing a domestic card scheme in South Africa
National Payment System Department
Consultation paper on the feasibility of establishing a domestic card scheme
in South Africa
March 2021
Contents
-
1. Introduction and background ...................................................................................................... 1
-
2. Purpose .......................................................................................................................................... 3
-
3. Scope and objective ..................................................................................................................... 3
-
4. What is a card scheme? .............................................................................................................. 3
-
5. Overview of the card scheme landscape in South Africa ....................................................... 4
-
6. Card payment transaction flow in a three-party scheme and associated fees ................... 6
-
7. Card payment transaction flow in a four-party scheme and associated fees ..................... 8
-
8. Role of issuer, acquirer and card scheme .............................................................................. 11
-
9. Questions to stakeholders ........................................................................................................ 13
-
10. Comments and contact details ................................................................................................. 16
Glossary ............................................................................................................................................. 17
Abbreviations .................................................................................................................................... 18
1.
Introduction and background
-
1.1 In terms of section 10(1)(c)(i) of the South African Reserve Bank Act 90 of 1989, as amended (SARB Act), the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is required to perform such functions, implement such rules and procedures and, in general, take such steps as may be necessary to establish, conduct, monitor, regulate and supervise payment, clearing or settlement systems. Furthermore, the National Payment System Act 78 of 1998 (NPS Act) provides for the management, administration, operation, regulation and supervision of payment, clearing and settlement systems in the Republic of South Africa, and to provide for connected matters. The power to perform the functions as provided in the SARB Act and the NPS Act are performed by the National Payment System
Department (NPSD) within the SARB.
-
1.2 The national payment system (NPS) encompasses the entire payment process, from payer to beneficiary, and includes settlement between banks. The process includes all the tools, systems, mechanisms, institutions, agreements, procedures, rules or laws applied or utilised to effect payment. The NPS enables the circulation of money, that is, it enables transacting parties to exchange value. The NPS further contributes to the economy and financial stability in South Africa.
-
1.3 A card scheme allows for the efficient and secure exchange of funds through the operation of networks and common standards and rules governing point-of-sale (POS), e-commerce and automated teller machine (ATM) card transactions. In South Africa, Visa and MasterCard have dominated the card scheme market. In 2019, approximately 48.8 million cards were in circulation in South Africa, and 5.6 billion transactions to the value of R2.1 trillion were processed. This is an increase in volume of 16.2% and in value of 15.6% compared to 2018. A card scheme is therefore a key component of the NPS.
-
1.4 Over the years, jurisdictions1 have come to realise the critical role played by card schemes, including the processing of transactions (authorisation and clearing) in the card payment ecosystem. As a result, some have established domestic card schemes to better serve their communities and manage risks in their payment systems. Specifically, domestic card schemes could be leveraged to better serve the unbanked market and increase competition within the payments landscape.
-
1.5 The 2008 Banking Enquiry - Report to the Competition Commissioner by the Enquiry Panel noted that "most South Africans have no immediate need of a card that can be used overseas. This raises the question regarding the scope for developing white label or locally branded cards as cheaper alternatives to the brands of the major card schemes - especially for consumers who do not enter into global internet transactions or use cards beyond the borders of South Africa or beyond the Southern African Development Community (SADC).
Expansion of such cards on a national basis has intuitive appeal, especially given the successful national white label schemes developed in the past in countries such as Norway".
-
1.6 The 'Consultation paper on the processing of payments in South Africa',2 published by the SARB in November 2018, addressed concerns related to the offshore processing of domestic transactions by card schemes. The recommendations included the establishment of a domestic scheme or white label card. In order to adequately protect domestic issuing capabilities, it is crucial to holistically address the significance and contribution of card schemes to NPS objectives and strategies.
-
1.7 Accordingly, the SARB is facilitating the assessment of the feasibility of establishing a domestic card scheme. The success of a sustainable domestic card scheme would depend on the collective effort and support of card issuers
1 For example, India, Russia, Turkey, Italy and Nigeria.
2https://www.resbank.co.za/content/dam/sarb/what-we-do/payments-and-settlements/regulation-oversight-and-supervision/document-for-comments/Domestic%20Processing%20-%2014%20Nov%202018%20-publication.pdf
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
South African Reserve Bank published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 11:30:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|