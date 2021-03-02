Consultation paper on the feasibility of establishing a domestic card scheme in South Africa

1.4 Over the years, jurisdictions1 have come to realise the critical role played by card schemes, including the processing of transactions (authorisation and clearing) in the card payment ecosystem. As a result, some have established domestic card schemes to better serve their communities and manage risks in their payment systems. Specifically, domestic card schemes could be leveraged to better serve the unbanked market and increase competition within the payments landscape.

1.5 The 2008 Banking Enquiry - Report to the Competition Commissioner by the Enquiry Panel noted that "most South Africans have no immediate need of a card that can be used overseas. This raises the question regarding the scope for developing white label or locally branded cards as cheaper alternatives to the brands of the major card schemes - especially for consumers who do not enter into global internet transactions or use cards beyond the borders of South Africa or beyond the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Expansion of such cards on a national basis has intuitive appeal, especially given the successful national white label schemes developed in the past in countries such as Norway".