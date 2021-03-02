Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Consultation paper on the feasibility of establishing a domestic card scheme in South Africa

03/02/2021 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

National Payment System Department

Consultation paper on the feasibility of establishing a domestic card scheme

in South Africa

March 2021

Contents

  • 1. Introduction and background ...................................................................................................... 1

  • 2. Purpose .......................................................................................................................................... 3

  • 3. Scope and objective ..................................................................................................................... 3

  • 4. What is a card scheme? .............................................................................................................. 3

  • 5. Overview of the card scheme landscape in South Africa ....................................................... 4

  • 6. Card payment transaction flow in a three-party scheme and associated fees ................... 6

  • 7. Card payment transaction flow in a four-party scheme and associated fees ..................... 8

  • 8. Role of issuer, acquirer and card scheme .............................................................................. 11

  • 9. Questions to stakeholders ........................................................................................................ 13

  • 10. Comments and contact details ................................................................................................. 16

Glossary ............................................................................................................................................. 17

Abbreviations .................................................................................................................................... 18

1.

Introduction and background

  • 1.1 In terms of section 10(1)(c)(i) of the South African Reserve Bank Act 90 of 1989, as amended (SARB Act), the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is required to perform such functions, implement such rules and procedures and, in general, take such steps as may be necessary to establish, conduct, monitor, regulate and supervise payment, clearing or settlement systems. Furthermore, the National Payment System Act 78 of 1998 (NPS Act) provides for the management, administration, operation, regulation and supervision of payment, clearing and settlement systems in the Republic of South Africa, and to provide for connected matters. The power to perform the functions as provided in the SARB Act and the NPS Act are performed by the National Payment System

    Department (NPSD) within the SARB.

  • 1.2 The national payment system (NPS) encompasses the entire payment process, from payer to beneficiary, and includes settlement between banks. The process includes all the tools, systems, mechanisms, institutions, agreements, procedures, rules or laws applied or utilised to effect payment. The NPS enables the circulation of money, that is, it enables transacting parties to exchange value. The NPS further contributes to the economy and financial stability in South Africa.

  • 1.3 A card scheme allows for the efficient and secure exchange of funds through the operation of networks and common standards and rules governing point-of-sale (POS), e-commerce and automated teller machine (ATM) card transactions. In South Africa, Visa and MasterCard have dominated the card scheme market. In 2019, approximately 48.8 million cards were in circulation in South Africa, and 5.6 billion transactions to the value of R2.1 trillion were processed. This is an increase in volume of 16.2% and in value of 15.6% compared to 2018. A card scheme is therefore a key component of the NPS.

  • 1.4 Over the years, jurisdictions1 have come to realise the critical role played by card schemes, including the processing of transactions (authorisation and clearing) in the card payment ecosystem. As a result, some have established domestic card schemes to better serve their communities and manage risks in their payment systems. Specifically, domestic card schemes could be leveraged to better serve the unbanked market and increase competition within the payments landscape.

  • 1.5 The 2008 Banking Enquiry - Report to the Competition Commissioner by the Enquiry Panel noted that "most South Africans have no immediate need of a card that can be used overseas. This raises the question regarding the scope for developing white label or locally branded cards as cheaper alternatives to the brands of the major card schemes - especially for consumers who do not enter into global internet transactions or use cards beyond the borders of South Africa or beyond the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

    Expansion of such cards on a national basis has intuitive appeal, especially given the successful national white label schemes developed in the past in countries such as Norway".

  • 1.6 The 'Consultation paper on the processing of payments in South Africa',2 published by the SARB in November 2018, addressed concerns related to the offshore processing of domestic transactions by card schemes. The recommendations included the establishment of a domestic scheme or white label card. In order to adequately protect domestic issuing capabilities, it is crucial to holistically address the significance and contribution of card schemes to NPS objectives and strategies.

  • 1.7 Accordingly, the SARB is facilitating the assessment of the feasibility of establishing a domestic card scheme. The success of a sustainable domestic card scheme would depend on the collective effort and support of card issuers

1 For example, India, Russia, Turkey, Italy and Nigeria.

2https://www.resbank.co.za/content/dam/sarb/what-we-do/payments-and-settlements/regulation-oversight-and-supervision/document-for-comments/Domestic%20Processing%20-%2014%20Nov%202018%20-publication.pdf

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

South African Reserve Bank published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 11:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:51aKENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:51aRA MEDICAL  : to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference
BU
06:51aEAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS  : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Pipeline Review
BU
06:51aKontoor Brands Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results; Provides Outlook for Fiscal 2021
BU
06:51aDOMTAR CORPORATION  : to Repurchase Shares of Common Stock Through an Accelerated Buyback
BU
06:51aXi Jinping Speaks with Polish President Andrzej Duda on the Phone
PU
06:51aXi Jinping Speaks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on the Phone
PU
06:51aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON  : 2020 Annual Report (PDF)
PU
06:51aTARGET  : 4Q Sales, Profits Top Wall Street Views
DJ
06:50aPandemic Boosts Target's Growth, at Rivals' Expense
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares pause, awaiting next move in bonds
2To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?
3Brexodus from City of London to the EU slows
4Lawsuit accuses Amazon of 'systemic' racism in corporate offices
5HELLOFRESH SE : PRESS RELEASE : HelloFresh ends strong FY 2020 with record fourth quarter results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ