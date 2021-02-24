Consultative Dialogue on the State Bank of Pakistan's Banking on Equality Policy

The World Bank Group (WBG) is organizing a 'Consultative Dialogue on the State Bank of Pakistan's Gender Financial Inclusion Policy - Banking on Equality', on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 1700 hours PKT (0700 hours Washington DC).

This webinar is focused on highlighting steps being contemplated to increase women's financial inclusion In Pakistan and discuss practical aspects with globally renowned experts to help fine-tune the policy.

Register: http://wrld.bg/YeKh50DDykB

Following experts will be speaking at the event:

Ms. Sima Kamil, Deputy Governor, State Bank of Pakistan

Ms Sima Kamil is the first woman appointed as Deputy Governor of State Bank of Pakistan in 2020. She has over 35 years of experience in diverse fields of commercial banking, including Branch Banking; SMEs, Rural, Consumer and Corporate financing; and, investment banking.

Dr. Reza Baqir, Governor, State Bank of Pakistan

Dr. Reza Baqir is the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan since 2019. Prior to this appointment, Dr. Baqir has eighteen years of experience with the IMF, including most recently as Head of the IMF's Office in Egypt and Senior Resident Representative since 2017.

Mary Ellen Iskenderian, President and CEO, Women's World Banking

Mary Ellen Iskenderian is President and CEO of Women's World Banking, the global nonprofit devoted to giving low-income women in the developing world access to the financial tools and resources they require to achieve security and prosperity. Mary Ellen is a passionate advocate for women's economic empowerment through greater access to finance and is a leading voice for women's leadership in financial services.

Ms. Parwati Surjaudaja, President Director, OCBC NISP

Parwati Surjaudaja is President Director, Chief Executive Officer - Bank OCBC NISP. Ms Parwati Surjaudaja was appointed the President Director and CEO of Bank OCBC NISP in 2008. Under her leadership, the bank launched women owned business loan program #TAYTB Women Warriors, and continues to implement an inclusive workplace for Bank OCBC NISP.

Caren Grown, Global Director, Gender, World Bank

Caren Grown is an internationally recognized expert on gender issues in development. Dr. Grown joined the World Bank in 2014 as Global Director of the World Bank's Gender Group, where she has led the institution's development and implementation of a Gender Strategy that deliberately and strategically targets gaps in endowments, jobs, assets, and increasing women's leadership and voice.