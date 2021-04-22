Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Consumer Advisory: Do Not Eat Raw Milk Butter Products Produced by Shetler Family Farm/John Shetler

04/22/2021 | 12:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Any food retailers with product should remove products from sale

For immediate release: April 22, 2021
Media contact: Jennifer Holton, 517-284-5724

LANSING, MI - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) today is advising consumers not to eat any raw milk products produced at a dairy farm owned by John Shetler, in Morley, Michigan. The production and sale of raw milk and raw milk products is a violation of the Manufacturing Milk Law, MCL 288.696(1), Grade A Dairy Law, MCL 288.538(1), and Food Law, MCL 289.6140(1). Additionally, the products were produced in a facility not licensed or inspected by the department.

During a routine inspection of a convenience store in Clare, Michigan, an MDARD food inspector discovered approximately 75 pounds of raw milk butter being offered for retail sale, in violation of state law.

The butter was packaged in one-pound clear plastic containers and labeled as 'NON-GMO SWEET CREAM BUTTER w/Himalayan salt.' The butter was placed under seizure and subsequently voluntarily disposed of by the retailer.

It is not known if the farm has sold products to other retail locations or if products other than raw milk butter have been produced for sale. Retail stores selling products from John Shetler's farm, which is an unlicensed, unapproved source, are subject to regulatory action under the Food Law. Retail Stores should immediately remove those products from sale, hold the products in a safe place away from any sales areas, and contact their MDARD food inspector.

'Our food and dairy inspectors are committed to making sure the food we feed our families is made in a safe way and is free of foodborne pathogens, but it requires a partnership with those we regulate to make that happen,' said MDARD Director Gary McDowell. 'Under the Michigan Food Law, MDARD is charged with licensing and inspecting food manufacturing facilities and retail food establishments to protect public health and assure a safe and wholesome food supply. Foods offered for sale must be made in licensed and inspected facilities, which this farm was not.'

The Manufacturing Milk Law requires dairy processing facilities to be licensed, make products from pasteurized milk and dairy products, and properly label products. MDARD will work with the dairy farm if the farm determines it wants to become licensed to produce dairy products in the future.

Raw milk is milk that has not been pasteurized to kill harmful bacteria. Raw milk can carry dangerous pathogens, such as Brucella, Campylobacter, Cryptosporidium, E. coli, Listeria, and Salmonella, which can pose serious health risks to you and your family, and can cause diarrhea, stomach cramping, and vomiting. Raw milk consumption has been linked to the development of severe or even life-threatening diseases, including Guillain-Barré syndrome, which can cause paralysis; and hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can result in kidney failure, stroke, and even death. The risk of getting sick from drinking contaminated raw milk is greater for infants and young children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems, such as people with cancer, an organ transplant, or HIV. However, healthy people of any age can get very sick or even die if they drink raw milk contaminated with harmful germs.

If you have purchased any products produced by this farm, do not eat them. Dispose of the products or return them to the place of purchase. If you have consumed any of these products and feel ill, seek medical attention immediately.

Questions may be directed to the MDARD Customer Service Center at 800-292-3939, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Photo: Shetler Farms Butter Containers

Photo: Fingerprints in Butter

###

Like us on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter | Join us on LinkedIn
Follow us on Instagram | Subscribe to our Youtube Channel

Disclaimer

State of Michigan published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 16:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:48pGUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:48pGARMIN  : The Importance of Balanced Training for Runners
PU
12:47pRafina Innovations Inc. Acquires C-PHARM Ltd Pharmaceutical
GL
12:46pUPDATE : New Hosts have earned $1.2 billion on Airbnb in the last year
PU
12:46pCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY  : War of words heats up in battle between Canadian railways for Kansas City's KCS
AQ
12:46pRUMBLEON  : Photography Tips to Take Great Motorcycle Pictures
PU
12:46pISABELLA BANK CORPORATION  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings
PR
12:46pEndeavour to Announce Its Q1 Results and Host Webcast on May 13, 2021
GL
12:46pMADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS  : Squarespace and New York Knicks Announce the Fourth Annual Make It Awards Winners
BU
12:45pKERING  : Description of the share repuchase program authorized by the combined general shareholders' meeting of april 22, 2021 and implemented pursuant to a delegation from the board of directors' meeting of april 22, 2021
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DANONE : Coffee lovers and home bakers drive strongest Nestle quarter in a decade
2CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Credit Suisse to boost capital ahead of further Archegos hit
3NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED : NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Investor Presentation - April 2021 Upda..
4Job data is much better than expected
5VAXART, INC. : POLL: Oral Covid-19 Vaccine Pill Offers a Way to Overcome Vaccine Resistance of Millions of Ame..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ