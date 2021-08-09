Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Consumer Alert: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims Against Insurance Company, Lemonade, Inc.

08/09/2021 | 09:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating consumer claims for violation of consumer protection statutes by Lemonade, Inc. (“Lemonade” or the “Company”).

If you are a Lemonade customer and have submitted a video to Lemonade to make an insurance claim, you should contact Lowey Dannenberg attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email at investigations@lowey.com.

Lemonade is an internet-based insurance company that offers renters’ insurance, homeowners’ insurance, pet insurance and term life insurance in United States and in part of Europe. The Company uses artificial intelligence to open policies and process customers’ claims.

To make an insurance claim, Lemonade customers record a video of themselves, which they submit to Lemonade for processing. On May 26, 2021, Lemonade tweeted that the recordings consumers make are analyzed for fraud by artificial intelligence to “pick up non-verbal cues that traditional insurers can’t.”

Our investigation concerns whether Lemonade’s practice of collecting, using, and storing customers’ biometric information without consent, violates consumers’ protection laws of various states.

If you are a Lemonade customer and submitted a video of yourself to Lemonade, you may have legal claims against the Company. To participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email at investigations@lowey.com.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, public funds, organizations, and other entities, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws, and consumer protection laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100 
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email: investigations@lowey.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:49aSANDERSON FARMS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:48aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Equiniti Group plc
DJ
09:47aBT : Vodafone to bring back roaming charges for UK customers in January
RE
09:46aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Dialog Semiconductor plc
DJ
09:46aE INK : and Avalue Partner to Showcase Smart Hospital Tech at HIMSS 2021
BU
09:45aVIGILANZ : Announces L. Hayley Burgess, Pharm.D, MBA, BCPP, CPPS as New Chief Clinical Officer
PR
09:43aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : GCP Student Living plc
DJ
09:42aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow retreat as oil slump hits energy stocks
RE
09:42aASTRAZENECA : BioNTech says has supplied more than 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses so far
RE
09:41aNavrogen Closes $3.0M Seed Financing To Advance Its Preclinical Pipeline Targeting Humoral Immunosuppressed Cancers And Immune-Related Disorders
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks marginally higher as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: AMC, AMD, Greggs, Roku, Tesla...
3Oil slides almost 3% on China virus curbs and strong dollar
4FTSE 100 : Energy, mining stocks drag FTSE 100 lower on weak commodity prices
5BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION : BARRICK GOLD: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS