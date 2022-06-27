Consumer Confidence Expected to Fall to 100 -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller Apr +21.5% (8) +21.2% 20-City HPI Y/Y 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Jun -5 (6) -9 1000 Consumer Confidence Jun 100.0 (24) 106.4 Wednesday 0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) 1Q -1.5% (22) -1.5%** 0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) 1Q +8.1% (10) +8.1%** Thursday 0830 Personal Income May +0.4% (25) +0.4% 0830 Consumer Spending May +0.4% (23) +0.9% 0830 PCE Core Prices M/M May +0.4% (23) +0.3% 0830 PCE Core Prices Y/Y May +4.8% (12) +4.9% 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 25 230K (18) 229K 0945 Chicago PMI Jun 58.0 (12) 60.3 Friday 0945 S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI Jun 52.0 (7) 52.4*** 1000 ISM Mfg PMI Jun 54.3 (24) 56.1 1000 Construction Spending May +0.3% (19) +0.2% *Revised Figure **1Q 2nd Reading **Jun Flash Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

