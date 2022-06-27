Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Consumer Confidence Expected to Fall to 100 -- Data Week Ahead Update

06/27/2022 | 02:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller            Apr     +21.5%   (8)   +21.2% 
                  20-City HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        Jun     -5       (6)   -9 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Jun      100.0   (24)    106.4 
Wednesday 0830  Real GDP (3rd Reading)      1Q      -1.5%    (22)  -1.5%** 
          0830  GDP Prices (3rd Reading)    1Q      +8.1%    (10)  +8.1%** 
Thursday  0830  Personal Income             May     +0.4%    (25)  +0.4% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           May     +0.4%    (23)  +0.9% 
          0830  PCE Core Prices M/M         May     +0.4%    (23)  +0.3% 
          0830  PCE Core Prices Y/Y         May     +4.8%    (12)  +4.9% 
          0830  Jobless Claims              Jun 25   230K    (18)   229K 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Jun      58.0    (12)   60.3 
Friday    0945  S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI     Jun      52.0    (7)    52.4*** 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                 Jun      54.3    (24)   56.1 
          1000  Construction Spending       May     +0.3%    (19)  +0.2% 
 
*Revised Figure 
**1Q 2nd Reading 
**Jun Flash Reading 
 
 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-27-22 1417ET

Latest news "Commodities"
03:31pICE REVIEW : Double-digit Recovery for Canola
DJ
03:13pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.74% to Settle at $115.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:13pFinland's Neste to invest $2 bln in renewable products refinery in Rotterdam
RE
03:11pPowers need to study all oil options, including Iran, Venezuela -France
RE
03:09pUAE minister pledges commitment to oil production ceiling through end of pact
RE
03:00pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.23% to Settle at $3.8372 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.04% to Settle at $4.2302 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.81% to Settle at $109.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:58pAlbemarle plans major U.S. lithium processing plant
RE
02:26pU.S. Gulf Coast crude oil exports to touch record high this quarter
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent falls 2.5% as Prosus, Napsers say to gradually sell shares
2NIO's Hong Kong, Singapore Shares Hit New Highs as Outlook Brightens
3Analyst recommendations: Amazon, AutoZone, Lyondellbasell, WEC Energy, ..
4AMAZON COM INC : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
5Analysis-Meme stock investors place risky bet on bankrupt Revlon being ..

HOT NEWS