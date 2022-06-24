Log in
Consumer Confidence Expected to Fall to 101.1 -- Data Week Ahead

06/24/2022 | 02:17pm EDT
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    0830  Durable Goods               May     +0.2%    (11)  +0.5%* 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          May     -4.0%    (3)   -3.9% 
          1030  Dallas Fed Mfg Svy          Jun      N/A           -7.3 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller            Apr     +21.5%   (3)   +21.2% 
                  20-City HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        Jun      N/A           -9 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Jun      101.1   (9)    106.4 
Wednesday 0830  Real GDP (3rd Reading)      1Q      -1.5%    (10)  -1.5%** 
          0830  GDP Prices (3rd Reading)    1Q      +8.1%    (3)   +8.1%** 
Thursday  0830  Personal Income             May     +0.5%    (11)  +0.4% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           May     +0.4%    (10)  +0.9% 
          0830  PCE Core Prices M/M         May     +0.4%    (9)   +0.3% 
          0830  PCE Core Prices Y/Y         May     +4.7%    (4)   +4.9% 
          0830  Jobless Claims              Jun 25   227K    (3)    229K 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Jun      56.5    (5)    60.3 
Friday    0945  S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI     Jun      N/A            52.4*** 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                 Jun      54.9    (11)   56.1 
          1000  Construction Spending       May     +0.4%    (7)   +0.2% 
 
*Revised Figure 
**1Q 2nd Reading 
**Jun Flash Reading 
 
 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-22 1416ET

