Consumer Confidence Expected to Fall to 101.1 -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 0830 Durable Goods May +0.2% (11) +0.5%* 1000 Pending Home Sales May -4.0% (3) -3.9% 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Jun N/A -7.3 Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller Apr +21.5% (3) +21.2% 20-City HPI Y/Y 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Jun N/A -9 1000 Consumer Confidence Jun 101.1 (9) 106.4 Wednesday 0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) 1Q -1.5% (10) -1.5%** 0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) 1Q +8.1% (3) +8.1%** Thursday 0830 Personal Income May +0.5% (11) +0.4% 0830 Consumer Spending May +0.4% (10) +0.9% 0830 PCE Core Prices M/M May +0.4% (9) +0.3% 0830 PCE Core Prices Y/Y May +4.7% (4) +4.9% 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 25 227K (3) 229K 0945 Chicago PMI Jun 56.5 (5) 60.3 Friday 0945 S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI Jun N/A 52.4*** 1000 ISM Mfg PMI Jun 54.9 (11) 56.1 1000 Construction Spending May +0.4% (7) +0.2% *Revised Figure **1Q 2nd Reading **Jun Flash Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

06-24-22 1416ET