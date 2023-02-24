Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Consumer Confidence Expected to Tick Up -- Data Week Ahead

02/24/2023 | 02:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                      PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    0830  Durable Goods Orders          Jan       -3.6%   (8)   +5.6% 
          1000  Pending Home Sales            Jan       +0.9%   (4)   +2.5% 
          1030  Dallas Fed Mfg Svy            Feb        N/A          -8.4 
Tuesday   0900  S&P Case-Shiller              Dec        N/A          +6.8% 
                  20-City HPY Y/Y 
          0945  Chicago PMI                   Feb        45.0   (4)    44.3 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy          Feb        N/A          -11 
          1000  Consumer Confidence           Feb        108.5  (9)    107.1 
Wednesday 0945  S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI       Feb        N/A           47.8* 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                   Feb        47.6   (10)   47.4 
          1000  Construction Spending         Jan       +0.3%   (6)   -0.4% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                Feb 25     197K   (3)    192K 
          0830  Productivity (Revised)        4Q        +2.5%   (5)   +3.0%** 
          0830  Unit Labor Costs (Revised)    4Q        +1.4%   (5)   +1.1%** 
Friday    0945  S&P Global U.S. Svcs PMI      Feb        N.A           50.5* 
          1000  ISM Non-Mfg PMI               Feb        54.0   (10)   55.2 
 
*Feb Prelim Reading 
**4Q Prelim Reading 
 
 (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1413ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.18% 0.67271 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.55% 1.19477 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.45% 0.7342 Delayed Quote.0.02%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.42% 1.05503 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.40% 0.012062 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.00% 0.61673 Delayed Quote.-1.97%
Latest news "Commodities"
02:34pLME examines potential impact of U.S. tariffs on aluminium
RE
02:14pConsumer Confidence Expected to Tick Up -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
01:58pComex Copper Ends the Week 3.86% Lower at $3.9550 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:58pComex Silver Ends the Week 4.09% Lower at $20.806 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:57pComex Gold Ends the Week 1.72% Lower at $1808.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:45pEcuador oil flows could normalize in 3 weeks after force majeure
RE
01:44pLME says it is looking into U.S. import tariffs on aluminum
RE
01:15pU.S. drillers cut the most oil and gas rigs in a month since June 2020 - Baker Hughes   
RE
01:03pUs gas rig count down 9 in feb, in biggest monthly drop since ap…
RE
01:02pUs drillers cut oil and natgas rigs for third month in a row - b…
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nagarro with weekly loss of over a quarter
2U.S. consumer spending surges in January; inflation accelerates
3Elon Musk's challenge: Stay ahead of the competition
4Analyst recommendations: Domino's Pizza, Imax, Moderna, W.W. Grainger....
5BrainChip Holdings Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..

HOT NEWS