Consumer Confidence Expected to Tick Up -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Jan -3.6% (8) +5.6% 1000 Pending Home Sales Jan +0.9% (4) +2.5% 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Feb N/A -8.4 Tuesday 0900 S&P Case-Shiller Dec N/A +6.8% 20-City HPY Y/Y 0945 Chicago PMI Feb 45.0 (4) 44.3 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Feb N/A -11 1000 Consumer Confidence Feb 108.5 (9) 107.1 Wednesday 0945 S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI Feb N/A 47.8* 1000 ISM Mfg PMI Feb 47.6 (10) 47.4 1000 Construction Spending Jan +0.3% (6) -0.4% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb 25 197K (3) 192K 0830 Productivity (Revised) 4Q +2.5% (5) +3.0%** 0830 Unit Labor Costs (Revised) 4Q +1.4% (5) +1.1%** Friday 0945 S&P Global U.S. Svcs PMI Feb N.A 50.5* 1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Feb 54.0 (10) 55.2 *Feb Prelim Reading **4Q Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1413ET