Consumer Confidence Expected to Tick Up -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Jan -3.6% (8) +5.6%
1000 Pending Home Sales Jan +0.9% (4) +2.5%
1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Feb N/A -8.4
Tuesday 0900 S&P Case-Shiller Dec N/A +6.8%
20-City HPY Y/Y
0945 Chicago PMI Feb 45.0 (4) 44.3
1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Feb N/A -11
1000 Consumer Confidence Feb 108.5 (9) 107.1
Wednesday 0945 S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI Feb N/A 47.8*
1000 ISM Mfg PMI Feb 47.6 (10) 47.4
1000 Construction Spending Jan +0.3% (6) -0.4%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb 25 197K (3) 192K
0830 Productivity (Revised) 4Q +2.5% (5) +3.0%**
0830 Unit Labor Costs (Revised) 4Q +1.4% (5) +1.1%**
Friday 0945 S&P Global U.S. Svcs PMI Feb N.A 50.5*
1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Feb 54.0 (10) 55.2
*Feb Prelim Reading
**4Q Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-24-23 1413ET