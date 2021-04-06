Consumer Confidence and Low Interest Rates Drive Up Homes Sales in GTA
04/06/2021 | 05:00am EDT
TORONTO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third straight month of 2021, record home sales continued in March across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) with buyers taking advantage of favourable borrowing costs and continued improvement in many sectors of the economy.
GTA REALTORS® reported 15,652 sales in March 2021 – close to double that of March 2020. While sales were strong, it is important to remember that for the second half of March 2021, we are comparing against the initial impact of COVID-19 in the second half of March 2020 when sales activity dropped off dramatically. With this in mind, it is important to consider annual sales growth for the pre-COVID period (March 1 to 14, 2020) and the COVID period (March 15 to 31, 2020):
There were 6,504 sales reported during the first 14 days of March 2021 – up 41 per cent compared to the pre-COVID period in March 2020.
There were 9,148 sales reported between March 15 and March 31, 2021, an increase of 174 per cent compared to the COVID period of March 2020. This is a stark reminder of the initial impact COVID-19 had on the housing market and overall economy a year ago.
“Confidence in economic recovery coupled with low borrowing costs supported a record pace of home sales last month. While the robust market activity is indicative of widespread consumer optimism, it is also shedding light on the sustained lack of inventory in the GTA housing market, with implications for affordability,” said TRREB President Lisa Patel.
For March 2021 as a whole, new listings were up 57 per cent year-over-year to 22,709. While representing a strong year-over-year increase, the annual growth rate for new listings was well-below that of sales.
"With sales growth outstripping listings growth by a large margin, including in the condo market segment, competition between buyers in some market segments and the potential for double-digit price growth could continue without a meaningful increase in the supply of homes available for sale. This will become more apparent as population growth resumes over the next year,” stressed TRREB Chief Market Analyst Jason Mercer.
The MLS® Home Price Index Composite Benchmark for March 2021 was up by 16.5 per cent compared to March 2020. The average selling price at $1,097,565 was up by 21.6 per cent over the same period. Following the recent trend, low-rise home sales in regions surrounding the City of Toronto drove price growth.
“The current state of the market has reinvigorated discussions about potential demand-side policy interventions. Policies focussed on demand, such as a capital gains tax on primary residences, can have a short-term impact, but can also be fraught with unintended consequences like further stifling the supply of listings. The federal minister responsible for the housing portfolio has said his government will not entertain such a policy option, which is the right decision. We have been saying for too long now that policymakers must focus on the long-term goal of increasing housing supply in order to accommodate current and future demand,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele.
Summary of TRREB MLS® System Sales and Average Price March 1–31, 2021
2021
2020
Sales
Average Price
New Listings
Sales
Average Price
New Listings
City of Toronto ("416")
5,130
1,083,322
7,206
2,753
989,175
4,902
Rest of GTA ("905")
10,522
1,104,509
15,503
5,192
856,981
9,532
GTA
15,652
1,097,565
22,709
7,945
902,787
14,434
TRREB MLS® System Sales & Average Price by Home TypeMarch 1–31, 2021
Sales
Average Price
416
905
Total
416
905
Total
Detached
1,450
6,127
7,577
1,750,518
1,320,570
1,402,849
Yr./Yr. % Change
75.1%
111.6%
103.5%
19.2%
31.4%
26.6%
Semi-Detached
471
1,008
1,479
1,288,005
932,215
1,045,519
Yr./Yr. % Change
106.6%
95.0%
98.5%
11.5%
20.6%
17.5%
Townhouse
555
2,076
2,631
960,894
846,401
870,553
Yr./Yr. % Change
90.7%
90.5%
90.5%
15.0%
22.6%
20.7%
Condo Apartment
2,614
1,207
3,821
707,835
607,220
676,052
Yr./Yr. % Change
87.9%
99.2%
91.3%
-0.7%
13.5%
2.6%
March 2021 Year-Over-Year Per Cent Change in the MLS® HPI
Composite (All Types)
Single-Family Detached
Single-Family Attached
Townhouse
Apartment
TRREB Total
16.54%
23.58%
21.91%
16.51%
2.09%
Halton Region
22.21%
25.33%
25.60%
22.62%
12.13%
Peel Region
16.77%
20.64%
21.25%
15.84%
4.92%
City of Toronto
7.45%
17.84%
15.74%
9.71%
0.13%
York Region
19.82%
23.49%
22.48%
14.75%
6.00%
Durham Region
32.83%
33.02%
34.59%
33.05%
20.04%
Orangeville
32.28%
31.63%
34.43%
-
-
South Simcoe County1
35.57%
34.62%
42.72%
-
-
Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board
1South Simcoe includes Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Essa, Innisfil and New Tecumseth
Year-to-Date Summary of TRREB MLS® System Sales and Average Price March 2021
2021
2020
Sales
Average Price
New Listings
Sales
Average Price
New Listings
City of Toronto ("416")
11,522
1,004,720
15,467
6,803
963,500
11,057
Rest of GTA ("905")
21,981
1,079,199
31,824
12,880
851,925
21,843
GTA
33,503
1,053,585
47,291
19,683
890,488
32,900
YTD TRREB MLS® System Sales & Average Price by Home Type March 2021